Rebel Moon Trailer Promises Most Zack Snyder Movie Ever

From the very first shot of Rebel Moon’s new trailer, you are clued into the idea that this is a Zack Snyder movie. Technically the image of a warrior’s hand drifting through fields of grain recalls another filmmaker entirely—with the imagery not-so-subtly echoing the first seconds of Ridley Scott’s own blood-soaked opera, Gladiator. However, Snyder already repurposed it once before in 300, and 16 years later he adds even more gravity to it in Rebel Moon, with the hand now gloved in severe-looking sci-fi armor (and helpfully juxtaposed with actor Djimon Hounsou).

We are once again at the intersection of Snyder’s favorite milieus: stories of sacrifice, mythological grandiosity, badasses doing badass-looking things, and now with a helping dose of Star Wars-adjacent space fantasy thrown in for good measure. By the time the trailer ends, fans are promised nothing short of the most Zack Snyder movie to ever unsheathe a sword.

As a film that began, at least in part, with Snyder imagining a Jedi riff on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, the American retelling in The Magnificent Seven, and other classics about great men on a suicide mission, you can still spot the echoes of Star Wars in Rebel Moon: laser swords, an evil galactic imperium, and the rebels who resist all abound. Of course George Lucas lifted many of those elements from other films and stories too, including Frank Herbert’s literary Dune. Snyder similarly seems determined to wrestle the now familiar tropes of space opera from their conventions, all by putting his own distinct spin on them. And the fact that the trailer (and likely the film?) is narrated by Sir Anthony Hopkins, who is playing a robot named Jimmy, only heightens this ambition.

Hopkins brings the gravitas he once only reserved for Hannibal Lecter flicks and Merchant Ivory costumed dramas to lines like, “I was given memories of a world I will never see, loyalties to a king I cannot serve, and love for a child I could not save.” C-3PO, this ain’t.