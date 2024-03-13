After a Very Bad Year for the Band, Good Looks Feels Luckier Than Ever

By the spring of 2022, Jordan had gained ground on his depressive episodes. On April 10, the band punctuated the release of Bummer Year with a release show at the iconic East Austin venue Hotel Vegas. Buzzing, Ames, along with bassist Harrison Anderson and drummer Phil Dunne, enjoyed the after-hours celebration ahead of an extensive U.S. tour, while Jordan, an introvert, snuck out early.

In the middle of the night, Jordan received a call that Ames was in intensive care. He’d been hit by a car outside the venue and suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, a fractured tailbone, a broken bone in his ear, and more. He stabilized quickly and luckily but required weeks of round-the-clock care from his mom and Jordan. Though Jordan played a few solo gigs, the band was forced to cancel its tour.

For weeks, Jordan sat by Ames’ bedside and helped his main collaborator relearn to walk, talk, and, eventually, play guitar. Meanwhile, acclaim built for the new record. Two weeks after the accident, Pitchfork gave the album a favorable rating. Later, Austin Monthly named Good Looks Best Indie Band, and the Austin Chronicle called the group Austin’s Band of the Year. Music writer Steven Hyden placed the album on his year-end favorites. Support poured in from fans and the Austin community, who donated $63,868 to a GoFundMe campaign.

In July 2023, the band was ready to tour again. Ames had recovered at a near-miraculous pace. So, the group packed a white Econoline van with brand-new gear and $6,000 in merch that would help them finally capitalize on that acclaimed record. But on the way to the first gig, a car traveling at high speed rear-ended the band, driving them into an 18-wheeler truck. All four members escaped relatively unharmed, but the van caught fire. Everything but Ames’ pedalboard, the one responsible for those haunting reverbs and delays, was lost. Once again, the Austin community showed up for the band, donating another $29,220 to help the group get back on the road.

“It’s weird. I didn’t feel unlucky in those situations,” Jordan says. “It was this good luck in a bad situation kind of thing. It really puts things in perspective.”

Once again, Good Looks is walking on. Its second record, Lived Here For Awhile, drops in June. Jordan, who dives deeper into the abuse of his extreme religious upbringing as well as political themes of gentrification and development, describes the sound as “a little less Americana” and “a little noisier.” This month, the band expects to play at least two or three shows during South by Southwest, a week that Jordan calls “an incredible experience.”