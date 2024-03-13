Crys Matthews Challenges Us to Be and Do Better Through Music

Matthews has been playing instruments since childhood, including piano and clarinet. In sixth grade, she joined the school band and became enamored with classical music. As a student at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, she taught herself to play guitar on a right-handed instrument, which is why she holds it upside-down today, in the style of folk music icon Elizabeth Cotten.

A lefty aside, Matthews, as she puts it, “checks a lot of boxes.” In a 2017 Ted Talk, she described herself as a “poster child for intersectionality.” As a Black lesbian from the South, born in rural North Carolina and currently living in Nashville, she’s lived through many of the hardships she sings about. She said she was “not welcome whatsoever” in the church after she came out and also pointed to the racism that exists within the LGBTQ+ community. “So I’m out here trying to live the thing, trying to walk the walk,” she says. “I’m not proclaiming something that I’m not actually doing.”

The singer attributes her ease with difficult topics to the fact that she’s a full-time musician who navigates diverse regions and environments. “I’m able to see how many people are having these conversations where you wouldn’t expect them to,” she explains. She points to a recent show she played in Maine as an example. “There were a huge number of people who were so encouraged by this hope-fueled, love-fueled, social justice music. Most of them had never heard me before but were interested in trying to figure out how to have discussions around so many of these issues.”

In February, in honor of Black History Month, Matthews toured from Upstate New York to Fort Worth, Texas, with a program she assembled called “Songs On Why We Can’t Wait,” which combines her social justice songs with excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book on nonviolent action for racial equality and justice. At South by Southwest this year, she hopes to infuse some consciousness into the traditional party vibe of the festival. Matthews says that she and other folkies are often viewed as the “weird theater kid cousin,” and she’s grateful to be able to play alongside the “cool kids in other genres.”

Since 2011, Matthews has released five full-length albums and several EPs and singles. She’s currently working on a new album with several faces from the Nashville music community, including singer-songwriter Levi Lowery (Zac Brown Band), who will produce. Recording will take place at the Sound Emporium and will include mostly Black and female players by Matthews’ design.

As a fiercely independent artist and a self-described “hard-headed Aries,” Matthews says that, historically, self-releasing her music and being her own manager has worked well to ensure her ethics and message aren’t watered down, tainted, or obscured. Recently, she pulled out of a show at a venue whose contract banned “political songs.” “If there’s a label out there that is super stoked to have a Black butch lesbian say whatever she wants to say, I would jump on that label in a heartbeat,” she explains. However, up to this point, that hasn’t been the case.