Best Trading Cards to Buy on Black Friday 2023
These are the TCGs you'll want to invest your money in this holiday season.
It’s a great time to be a trading card game fan. With fresh sets of Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more underway (and a whole fresh game in the form of Disney Lorcana) the TCG world is rife with possibilities. Get ready to explore those possibilities this Black Friday with the help of eBay!
Whether you’re looking for your own collection or the beloved TCG geek in your life, here are the best deals to look for this holiday season.
Pokémon Paradox Rift
The next set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game is here! This Scarlet & Violet expansion includes nearly 200 new cards to complete your collection or augment your current decks. Heavy hitters this time include the gorgeous full-art rendition of Roaring Moon ex, Iron Hands ex, and even some old favorites like Groudon and Garchomp.
Pokemon 151 Ultra Premium Collection
The nice thing about the Pokémon Trading Card Game is that when a product is claimed to be “Ultra Premium” you can be darn sure it is indeed Ultra Premium. The Pokémon 151 Ultra Premium Collection is exactly that. This trainer box includes a super-sized count of 16 booster packs featuring cards from the long-awaited 151 set, three incredible promo cards, and some other goodies for would-be trainers. Snag a box on eBay (which is one of the few places it can be found) while you still can.
Disney Lorcana 100 Collector Gift Set
The new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is undoubtedly the hottest game in the TCG world right now. This game featuring some of Disney’s most iconic creations is so hot, in fact, that many essential cards have been difficult to come by. Enter the Disney Lorcana 100 Collector Gift Set. This collection includes six special cards (Genie, Stitch, Maleficent, Maui, Mickey, Elsa) and four additional booster packs to jumpstart your collection.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection – 25th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe it’s been a staggering 25 years since the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game first arrived. If that has you feeling like a Blue-Eyes Old Dragon, then Konami has the right product for you! The Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is one of the more exciting TCG sets to come out in some time. This collection of 79 features some of the most iconic cards from the game’s long run. What’s more, the 25th Anniversary set introduces two new “Prismatic” style Collector’s Rares and Ultimate Rares, making for some of the most aesthetically pleasing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards ever released.
One Piece Gift Box 2023
With the Netflix live-action series bringing in new fans and the manga reportedly nearing its long-awaited ending, there’s never been a better time to get into the magical world of pirate anime One Piece. Thankfully, the One Piece Card Game’s 2023 Gift Box is now available to get your collection of Luffy and friends started. Featuring five booster packs, a card case, and a promo pack, this modestly priced gift box should have broad appeal.
