Best Trading Cards to Buy on Black Friday 2023

Pokemon 151 Ultra Premium Collection

The nice thing about the Pokémon Trading Card Game is that when a product is claimed to be “Ultra Premium” you can be darn sure it is indeed Ultra Premium. The Pokémon 151 Ultra Premium Collection is exactly that. This trainer box includes a super-sized count of 16 booster packs featuring cards from the long-awaited 151 set, three incredible promo cards, and some other goodies for would-be trainers. Snag a box on eBay (which is one of the few places it can be found) while you still can.

Disney Lorcana 100 Collector Gift Set

The new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is undoubtedly the hottest game in the TCG world right now. This game featuring some of Disney’s most iconic creations is so hot, in fact, that many essential cards have been difficult to come by. Enter the Disney Lorcana 100 Collector Gift Set. This collection includes six special cards (Genie, Stitch, Maleficent, Maui, Mickey, Elsa) and four additional booster packs to jumpstart your collection.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection – 25th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been a staggering 25 years since the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game first arrived. If that has you feeling like a Blue-Eyes Old Dragon, then Konami has the right product for you! The Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is one of the more exciting TCG sets to come out in some time. This collection of 79 features some of the most iconic cards from the game’s long run. What’s more, the 25th Anniversary set introduces two new “Prismatic” style Collector’s Rares and Ultimate Rares, making for some of the most aesthetically pleasing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards ever released.