The Best Activations At New York Comic Con 2025

New York Comic Con 2025 had no shortage of pop culture brands offering immersive and interactive experiences on the show floor. There are many ways to entice fans to stop browsing and spend some time in booths, but a few stood out from the rest.

Den of Geek sampled many of the offerings from the fan’s point of view to discover the best of this year’s efforts. Our review process occurred during the con and we did not inform booth staff of our media status to ensure that we experienced each offering as fans on the show floor would. Here are our favorites!

Spookiest Experience – HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry

Although it was the smallest of the booths offering activations, the simple 1950s suburban house replica packed a mighty spooky punch. The activation was set to accommodate six horror fans at a time, hence the need for QR code signups. An actor playing a possessed housewife greeted you to set the mood. Before you go inside, the staff asks you what your greatest fear is, and those answers were recorded on an iPad. One of those answers was randomly selected to influence the scare level inside.

Once inside, guests are surrounded by creepy animatronic dolls, dimmed lights, and a voiceover that repeats their survey answers in an intimidating fashion. Fear of heights was randomly suggested for our test group, but this activation is far from the Tower of Terror. The voiceover merely taunted our acrophobia. You feel like Pennywise is about to jump out, but thankfully, only the husband of the creepy housewife outside appeared from the back door.