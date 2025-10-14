Trigun Stargaze Creative Team on Bringing Vash’s Story To Justice After 30 Years

The title “TRIGUN STARGAZE” is so interesting to me. Talk a little about this new title, what it represents, and why it was important to give it a different name and not just Trigun Stampede 2?

Yota Shirasu: When we came up with the name “Stargaze” for the title, we wanted to create a title that would describe Vash. Although we looked at many other words, “Stargaze” in particular stood out as describing the secret of stars, the secret of idealism, someone who’s looking for a dream that might not be easily accomplished, and we felt that this word very strongly describes Vash.

Yasuhiro, you crafted Trigun’s original story, but what level of involvement have you had with Trigun Stargaze? Have you contributed any original ideas or new concepts to the anime?

Yasuhiro Nightow: My involvement with Stargaze is somewhat hands-off. For example, whenever designs, stories, scripts, and other elements of Stargaze were submitted to me, I would give full-fledged acknowledgement. When we go into post production, I’m filled with immense happiness and appreciation with everyone’s efforts.

Masaka, you are a newcomer to the Trigun universe who didn’t previously direct on Trigun Stampede. How did you become involved with this production, why was it the right fit, and what does the Trigun brand mean to you?

Masako Sato: I got a phone call from the producer of Trigun, who asked me to be the director. At the time, Stampede was not even announced yet, so I was very surprised Stargaze was being animated. I became familiar with Trigun back in 2019, and when I was approached, I read it again. I had a lot of pressure on myself because this series has a lot of history and built up fans, and I now feel very passionate about the franchise.