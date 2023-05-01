Unscrolled: Three Webtoons Get Brand New Print Editions

When volume 2 begins, there’s no sign of Bam—instead, readers are introduced to Ja Wangnan, a “regular” competitor who has failed to pass the twentieth floor’s test to climb the tower. Desperate, he’s taken out loans from some very dangerous people to stay in the game, only to meet some of the most terrifying competitors he’s ever seen on his next run at the test. One of these is Jue Viole Grace, who might belong to a criminal syndicate—and who might be the new identity of a very irregular competitor. As the team Sweet-and-Sour, Ja Wangnan, Viole, and several other competitors continue their climb, and Viole has a new goal: to search for the truth behind the tower, and possibly bring it all crumbling down by slaying the most powerful families and the King himself.

Doom Breaker also dabbles in progression fantasy, but with a completely different premise. Blue-Deep’s manhwa started in 2021 and begins at the end of humanity, as Zephyr, the final human fighting against a demon incursion, falls at the hands of Tartarus, the God of Destruction. In their last battle, he wounds Tartarus, and the gods are entertained. It’s the first time Tartarus has ever been hurt while taking over a world. Unwilling to lose their spectacle, the gods decide to give Zephyr another chance. He can go back in time to his former life, with all the knowledge he’s gained since, and with special perks from the gods. Maybe this time he’ll be able to save the world.

Zephyr doesn’t trust the gods (nor should he), but he’s determined to make the most of his opportunity. He returns to a weaker, younger version of himself, indentured to one of the churches of the gods he despises. As he works within the system, however, he unlocks the perks and changes his own path to rise faster and further, ready to take his battle all the way to the neglectful gods themselves if that’s what it takes to save the people he loves. This has a deeper fantasy feel, but progression fantasy tropes like skill-descriptions of special abilities that pop into the panel to tell readers how the magic or power works. The first print volume collects the first ten episodes of the web comic, launching readers into Zephyr’s world, guided by his skewed sense of morality that determines what losses are worthwhile in the past if they mean preserving the future.

Unlike the other titles, Everything Is Fine begins without explanation: there are human-looking people with huge heads that fill the panel, and when they first turn toward the reader it’s revealed that they have smiling, cat-like faces that never reveal emotion, a chilling contrast with a world gone completely wrong around them. Maggie and Sam use the language of 1950s sitcoms to talk about their day in an utterly wholesome fashion—never mind that their dog is dead and decaying in their living room. Don’t pay attention to the cameras on the telephone poles in the neighborhood, either, or the way a strange red light sometimes shines behind a single eye of those cat masks. It’s eerie, and a little terrifying, because whatever is going on as this book opens, it’s definitely not right.

The pacing is beautifully designed for scrolling, unfolding the horror of the world swipe by swipe, which might be why Everything Is Fine was nominated for the Harvey Award for Best Digital Comic in 2022. But the conversion to print has come through well, with larger versions of the panels across the pages, and all the details of the original retained. As Maggie’s unwillingness to accept the status quo deepens, more about the world is revealed, including what’s at stake for those who refuse to play along. But what lines will Maggie cross to make a change? What is the goal of the sinister government beyond them? Is it even possible to get out? The first volume gives Maggie a new starting point for her goal—but there’s still plenty of mystery to be revealed in further volumes.

Whether readers are looking for a chilling suspense story (with cute and eerie cat faces), a fight against corrupt gods and demons, or a battle royale that’s a race to the top, these three new print Webtoons challenge readers to envision fighting against corrupt forces—and hoping to one day create a better world.