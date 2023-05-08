Robotech: Rick Hunter – First Story Details Revealed (Exclusive)

Robotech is a franchise that keeps on keeping on and most of that is thanks to comics. After making a big splash with its original anime in 1985, the series mostly went quiet but comics were almost always there to fill in the gap. From Comico Comics to Eternity Comics, Academy Comics, Wildstom, and more, the Robotech comics now reside at Titan Comics. After relaunching the line in 2017, Titan paused on new Robotech comics in 2020 thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now the comics are back and they’ll be focusing on a fan-favorite lead character in the Robotech universe. Rick Hunter, from the first generation Macross Saga. Below we’ve got an exclusive synopsis and images from the new series.

ROBOTECH: RICK HUNTER #1 Writer: BRANDON EASTON Artist(s):SIMONE RAGAZZONI Publisher: Titan Comics 32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 2, 2023 THE WAIT IS OVER…ROBOTECH LAUNCHES INTO AN EPIC NEW SERIES!

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past — when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!

The provided description confirms that this new comic is set after the events of the Macross saga. We know that during this time Rick and several other characters were working on the SDF-3 to try and make contact with the Robotech Masters. This doesn’t seem to be playing a part in this new story but we’ll have to wait and see.

Below we’ve got a Work In Progress page from the comic and a character sketch of Rick Hunter, both of which are not the final art from the comic.

While there’s a huge attack going on in the main image on this page, longtime fans will notice that Rick Hunter is standing with another character. Could this be Vince Grant, fellow RDF soldier that had his most prominent appearances in Robotech II: The Sentinels? It would make sense, since this character had already established a friendship with Rick before the events of The Sentinels.