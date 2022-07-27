New Batman Villains Take Center Stage in Gotham Nocturne

I was listening to a piece by Pergolesi called “Stabat Mater,” which is a very religious, composed, operatic piece. But it’s essentially about the suffering of the mother. That’s what it says. But the idea that there is a soundtrack about suffering playing while Bruce goes on his infinite end run through Gotham, beating up criminals, and trying to stop crime. I thought there it was a nice reflection of his circumstance.

Speaking of the criminals in the book, it seems like we’re meeting some new villains.

I don’t know necessarily that I would call them “criminals,” but there are definitely new villains in the book. Part of the the narrative inquiry of this book is “what what would happen if someone came into Gotham and did everything Batman was trying to do, but did it better? At what cost? How do you achieve that?” And then if you’re Batman, “what do you ask yourself? Are you going to reinvent yourself? Are you going to rediscover yourself? Are you going to question your motivations?” So they’re villains, certainly, but I don’t know that they’re criminals. And I think that is a that is a modern day quandary that a lot of us face even in our real life,

Can you tell me about the Orghams? Because that spelling recalls something else in Gotham. Will that be explored?

Yes, absolutely. I think that’s actually the central piece of the puzzle that will become quite apparent to readers. That’s what we’re looking at quite early on. Part of that is actually a very personal experience, in that my name has gone through so many changes, because I grew up in India, I lived in the States, I moved, I live in London now. And each time I go to another place, my name suddenly changes, because I’m sure you can correct people all the time. But language has its own mind and is a beast on its own. And so historically, a lot of the places that we know with the names that we’re familiar with, are derived from things that are entirely disconnected to what they are now…that’s why the name is Orgham. You’re absolutely right to draw the connection to Arkham. But what we think Arkham is, that’s what we’re kind of diving into with that.

There’s a panel that points out “Bruce Wayne’s brownstone.” From a wider DC Universe standpoint, it makes sense, because Bruce Wayne is, as you said, not as wealthy as he once was. But the idea of Bruce Wayne in a brownstone being in the middle of Gotham rather than at Wayne Manor recalls the early days of the Denny O’Neil/Neal Adams Batman stories, where suddenly he was working out of a penthouse in the middle of the city. And then you have Talia show up. So there are a couple of elements that kind of are recalling these historic Batman comics, but nobody picks up a Ram V comic looking for homages to old superhero work. But what were the touch points in Batman history that you wanted to remix or play with as you were composing the story?