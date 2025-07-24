Mike’d Up Podcast Auctions Off Comic Relics for a Good Cause

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Everyone loves a superhero team-up. Mike Carbonaro, or “Carbo,” as he’s known, is the creator of Big Apple Comic Con, a pillar of the New York City comics scene for decades. Mike Raphael is the founder of Spineworks Comics, a preservation, grading, and restoration service for comics lovers. Together, the duo form “Mike’d Up”, a unique pop culture video podcast and live sales experience designed to kick-start collections for younger fans who are new to collecting.

Now, like any good heroic crossover, the Mikes are using their collective powers for good. In partnership with Den of Geek and eBay Live, they are teaming up with Crash Media Partners, founded by Scott Mauriello and Chris Parente, to produce a podcast auction experience for listeners. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) and the First Responders Foundation, a nonprofit supporting firefighters, veterans, and first responders of all types with comprehensive assistance for families.

Carbonaro and Raphael are no strangers to philanthropy, having hosted a variety of charity auctions over the last several years, and most recently helping Den of Geek and eBay kick off the Summer of Superman in May with some cool memorabilia, original art, and classic books. This time around, they will utilize their shared love of comics history, collecting, and industry gossip to provide an engaging auction experience filled with rare goodies.