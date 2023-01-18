Marvel’s AXE: Judgment Day – A Complete Guide to Avengers vs. X-Men vs. Eternals

AXE: Judgment Day is one of the most fascinating event comics of all time. It’s got all the trappings of a big summer mega crossover, and structurally, it delivers: there is a massive war between the Eternals and the X-Men. Thousands of mutants die (they get better). Captain America dies! He also gets better. Hell, pretty much the entire population of Earth dies. They get better too. It’s massive! It’s exciting! It’s thrilling!

But it’s also a fairly even split between enormous explosions and deep character studies. It pays off years of character development and existential shifts that Kieron Gillen, Judgment Day’s mastermind, has been building across multiple books. It’s the culmination of the story Gillen started in twelve issues and three one-shots of Eternals, and what he had an eye on as he started Immortal X-Men. Hell, it’s even a nice capstone to the work he did on Mister Sinister waaaaaaaay back in the early ‘10s Uncanny X-Men, with some nice echoes of his Iron Man run.

In short: it’s really good.

But it’s also sprawling. If you want to read everything that ties in or crosses over with Judgment Day, you’re looking at 35 issues. And if you REALLY want to go for it, you’re looking at another 35 issues of older stuff. We’re here to tell you: you don’t need to read all of that. Here’s what you should read, what you must read, and what you can come back to later from AXE: Judgment Day.