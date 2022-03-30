Pink Flamingos Is DIY Filmmaking at Its Best and Worst

John Waters mixed do-it-yourself moviemaking with don’t-try-this-at-home mayhem to produce the ultimate and most fiercely independent film. Made for $12,000, Pink Flamingos premiered at the Baltimore Film Festival 50 years ago. The cult masterwork replaced Alejandro Jodorowsky’s El Topo as the midnight movie in residence at Elgin Theater in Manhattan and set high and low standards for no-budget motion picture filmmaking.

While the extremely low-budget Plan 9 from Outer Space is renowned as the worst film ever made, Pink Flamingos has a street rep as the raunchiest. Ed Wood’s sci-fi horror mashup cost $60,000 to make, which by 1956 standards is still five times the budget Waters spent. And this from an NYU film school reject who stole textbooks and sold them back to the college bookstore, and went to sleazy exploitation movies more often than going to class.

“I went to New York University, very briefly,” Waters is quoted on Dreamlandnews.com. I got kicked out in 1966–marijuana, which was a big scandal then. It was in the Daily News.”

The budding filmmaker who’d once staged violent puppet shows for kids’ birthday parties in Baltimore partied with Lower Manhattan’s underground anti-elite filmmakers. In Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries, directed by Andrew Rossi, Waters expertly dissects the independent ethos fueled by The Factory films. He specifically cites Andy Warhol’s Bad (1977), directed by Jed Johnson rather than the studio’s regular Paul Morrissey, as a film Waters should have made.