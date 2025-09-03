Superman 2: James Gunn Hints at Lex Luthor Rematch and Release Date in Retitled Sequel

Superman has a fairly robust rogue’s gallery under his belt. You might not know this if you only watch comic book movies, where the Man of Steel faces alternating rounds betwen Lex Luthor and General Zod, but outside of Batman, Spider-Man, and maybe the X-Men, Kal-El has one of comicdom’s top shelf villain rosters.

So it’s interesting that in his surprise Wednesday announcement about Superman 2, writer-director James Gunn not only revealed that the movie is now titled Man of Tomorrow and headed on the fast track for a July 9, 2027 release date, but that it seems likely to again star Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor opposite David Corenswet’s Clark Kent—albeit not as you might have expected to see the bald evil genius.

In the below social post with the title and date, we see a Jim Lee penciled drawing of Superman and Lex side by side, with the evil LuthorCorp CEO in some kind of mecha super-suit, and Superman holding a screwdriver and leaning on his nemesis’ shoulder. If we read the implications correctly… it looks like they’re teaming up?!

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

For the record, the image is dated 2025 and seems to be one Lee drew specifically for Gunn’s announcement. If so, however, it’s heavily influenced by the suit Luthor wore in the 2019 six-issue DC Comics event, DCeased, where an alternate reality DC Universe is infected by a zombie-like virus created by the inhabitants of Apokolips (remember them, Snyder fans?). Consequently Metropolis is wiped out in the virus, which saddens Luthor enough to lead to him teaming up with Superman to save what’s left of the rest of the world.