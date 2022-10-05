John Constantine Explores Teenage Chaos Magic in New DC Project

Bestselling novelist Kami Garcia has become a powerhouse force in comics thanks to her work at DC. Her Teen Titans graphic novel series with fan favorite artist Gabriel Picolo has hit multiple bestseller charts and her darkly brilliant true-crime inspired tale Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity has quickly become a cult smash in comic book circles. She’s combining both sides of her DC Comics career with her new upcoming YA graphic novel with Isaac Goodhart, Constantine: Distorted Illusions. Centering on a teenage version of occult DC hero, John Constantine, the gorgeous graphic novel is out now and channels all the punk, magic, and madness you need.

The book kicks off with John Constantine as he’s just graduated high school, but he’s still the chaos-hungry magician we all love. He’s just like the rest of us at that age, Garcia explains. “Like all 17 year olds, he thinks he knows everything.”

That meant that Garcia had to essentially “reverse engineer” the character from “beloved weather-worn Constantine” to his teenage self. But as she tells us, it made a lot of sense because he’s still the punk-loving occult practitioner he always was.

“He still does magic but he thinks he doesn’t need any training,” she says. “And his parents, his stepfather and his mother, want him to go to the United States and train with this prestigious magician named Lady Marguerite. He’s not interested until his best friend Veronica, who lives in the United States, her punk band Mucus Membrane loses its frontman so they need a lead singer for their summer small venue tour. And, of course, Constantine is like ‘I would love to meet Lady Marguerite, I will stay with Veronica in Georgetown,’ and occult problems and fun punk band music ensue.”