Zack Snyder Unveils Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Batman Costume Test Photo
Zack Snyder has documented another DC milestone, revealing a new image of Ben Affleck's first time in the suit.
Zack Snyder has been dipping into his DC treasure trove again over on Instagram, this time sharing a never-before-seen black-and-white Polaroid of Ben Affleck in his Batman costume from a Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice costume test. The image captures Affleck in the full Batsuit for the first time, with Snyder noting, “Everything I hoped it would be.” This rare behind-the-scenes glimpse offers fans a closer look at the early stages of Affleck’s portrayal of the Dark Knight.
The photo shows Affleck standing on a dimly lit set in Snyder’s signature visual style. The black-and-white Polaroid has already been liked over 150,000 times, with fans celebrating the often divisive director’s continued tributes to his DC era, even while emotions still run high in the fandom.
“This depresses me. We should have gotten a solo Batfleck movie,” replied one fan, while another declared Affleck’s suit the best Batman costume of all time. Of course, the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag was also posted by many.
Earlier this year, Affleck himself reflected on his dark Batman era and why Snyder’s time in the DCEU inevitably had to come to an end.
“What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience,” Affleck told GQ. “Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, ‘Oh shit, we have a problem.’ Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes. Then you have two entities, two people really wanting to do something different and that is a really bad recipe.”
Warner Bros. and DC’s attempts to recapture that younger audience have proved successful so far, with James Gunn’s new Superman movie doing incredibly well at the box office and on streaming. Gunn said last year that Snyder had been “incredibly supportive” throughout the process, and it’s clear that the Rebel Moon director has felt more comfortable revisiting his time at DC since joining Instagram recently.