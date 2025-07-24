Den of Geek and eBay Live’s Summer of Superman Culminates in DC Original Art Auction

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Five years ago, the world stopped. Things ceased moving—people, goods, money—and we all needed some help. For bookstores and their employees, one organization was there for them.

When the pandemic hit, a group of comic pros, some of whom had been working with the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) on their first foray into helping comic shops during that year’s hurricane season, got together with the foundation and started putting their collections and talents out there to raise money for shops forced to close. A few months and 60 Jim Lee sketches later, BINC had raised and distributed almost $5 million to comic shops. And once that relationship was built, it never stopped.

Flash forward to now, and the relationship between BINC and comic shops is stronger than ever, with DC and much of the comics industry backing them up. And what better way to celebrate that relationship than with a big, huge, mega-charity auction? Just in time for the new Superman movie, you can grab a piece of original art from one of DC’s talented team of artists, featuring Big Blue and supporting all local comic shops when they need it most.