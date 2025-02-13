Chaos at Diamond Distributors Signals the End of an Era for the Comic Book Industry

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of…all the…everything…going on in the world in the past few weeks…is the potential end of an era for comics.

For 20 years, the only way for comic shops to get their comics was through Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., the Baltimore-based company that once served as the sole warehouse and supplier of printed comics in the United States. Founded in 1982, Diamond owner Steve Geppi slowly built up the distribution business. When Marvel tried to operate their own in-house distributor in the mid ’90s, Diamond went big, picking up distribution rights for the other major publishers, leaving them mostly in the drivers seat after Marvel’s distribution collapsed with their bankruptcy. Diamond became a functional, if not technical monopoly soon thereafter, and served as the only way to get books from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Image, IDW and other publishers. Until, at the beginning of this year, Diamond declared bankruptcy.

The comics business is, to put it gently, a very stupid way of doing business. A comic book company starts advertising a book months in advance. A shop guesses how many copies they’ll be able to sell, takes preorders from regular customers, and orders enough copies to throw a couple on shelves and cover their subscriptions. The distributor gathers up orders from multiple shops, and tells the publisher how many they need printed. The publisher prints those copies, sends them to the distributor, and the distributor gets the books to comic shops. Any books that don’t sell go in the dollar bins, and shop owners get a little bit more gun shy about new issues of those books for the next order cycle. The shop pays the distributor who pays the publisher, and the transaction is complete.

Diamond’s issue is that the buck apparently largely stopped there.