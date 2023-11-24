Best Superhero Comic Book Gifts to Buy on Black Friday 2023

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

The holidays are here, and there’s no better time to shower your loved ones with nerdy gifts. Reading materials are objectively the best thing to get anyone over four as presents, and holiday comics are a chance to help your friends get outside their comfort zones and try something new, while at the same time adding a dash of collectability to their lives. We’ve picked out a nice mix of old and new, seasonal and evergreen, comics for you to choose from.

Black Panther by Christopher Priest

Christopher Priest has been on fire lately, writing back to back to back gems at DC—Deathstroke, followed by Black Adam, followed by (currently running) Superman Lost is one of the greatest three-series stretches in the last 30 years of comics. But while Priest’s career stretches back to the ‘70s, it was the Marvel Knights Black Panther series that launched him into legendary status.

Everything great about Priest’s writing is here: the deft manipulation of time, the desert-dry humor, the complex, thoughtful geopolitical framing. This run is his most beloved work for a reason, and this oversized omnibus printing captures the first half of it. I believe this collection includes the issue where T’Challa, Magneto, Namor, and Doom all yell at each other at the United Nations, cementing this book as one of my all-time favorites, and I bet it works for you, too.