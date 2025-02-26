The Unmissable Debut Novels of 2025

It’s fun to be first. Whether it’s being among the first users of a new technology, the first to play a video game, or members of the audience for a movie on opening night, the feeling of being ahead of the curve is satisfying. That’s true when it comes to new books, and even more so when you’re among the first to fall in love with the first work of a debut author.

Trying out a new writer, especially on their first novel, carries a small risk–there’s no guarantee you’ll be their target audience. But Den of Geek has dialed back that risk for you with these nine titles that are sure to appeal to the right readers, spanning enough SFF and adjacent subgenres that there should be something to appeal to everyone! Grab your TBR list, open up your library holds, or text yourself a reminder to pick these up at your local bookstore on their release dates!

Hammajang Luck by Makana Yamamoto

January 14, Harper Voyager

No one steals from Joyce Atlas, one of the richest men in the galaxy. Edie learned that the hard way when a heist went bad, their best friend sold them out, and they spent eight long years in prison. But when the aforementioned best friend, Angel, gets them released early, it’s not with altruism in mind: Angel wants to go after Atlas again, and she wants Edie to join her. Edie wants nothing to do with it–they just want to go legit, help out their sister and her kids, and get a real job. Only when they find out they’ve been blacklisted and no one will hire them, it seems like Angel’s job is the one thing left to them. It’s just one last job. How bad could it be?



Yamamoto indulges in all the best heist tropes right from the beginning: the reluctant hero who doesn’t want this life, but can’t find any other way; the team that just needs the hero’s special skills; and the audience’s knowledge (or, at least, hope) that everything’s going to get totally chaotic before the heroes win in the end. The sci-fi space station setting, mixed with a heavy dose of the Hawaiian slang and vocabulary that the main characters drop into their exchanges, gives those familiar tropes a fresh feeling. Edie’s an earnest narrator, with just enough snark in their first person narrative to give them edge and inspire empathy. Yamamoto hits the ground running with Hammajang Luck, which released in January 2025, and it’s going to be exciting to see what they write next.