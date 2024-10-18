The Best Horror Books to Read for Spooky Season 2024

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. You can read all of our magazine stories here.

Spooky season never sleeps. The 2024 book scene has already been packed with chillers, thrillers, and killers, before ever even getting to October. Whether you’re looking for something to read on Halloween night or just need some unseasonable goosebumps, we recommend you dig into these scary books!

Heads Will Roll by Josh Winning

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Summer camp slashers usually star teenagers, but here, Camp Castaway collects famous adults who have been canceled, including sitcom star Willow. After a viral tweet alienates her fans and fiancé, she relishes the opportunity to go electronics-free in the woods… until one of the campers winds up dead and beheaded. Now Willow and her fellow Hollywood rejects must unmask the killer if they have any hope of being welcomed back into the limelight.