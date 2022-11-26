Best New Fantasy Books in November 2022
This month in fantasy, we have avatars of living cities, the epic of the moon goddess Chang’e, and a gold rush beset by demons. Dive into other worlds with our picks for the best new fantasy books in November 2022.
This month in fantasy, we have avatars of living cities, the epic of the moon goddess Chang’e, and a gold rush beset by demons. Dive into other worlds with our picks for the best new fantasy books in November 2022.
The World We Make by N.K.Jemisin
Type: Novel
Publisher: Orbit
Release date: November 1
Den of Geek says: One of the most anticipated science fiction novels of the year reveals itself this week. Jemisin’s first novel of sentient New York City (and a little bit of Jersey) ended with a big eldritch battle that is only the beginning for the duology. What’s next for the gang, especially the reclusive and corrupted avatar of Staten Island?
Publisher’s summary: All is not well in the city that never sleeps. Even though the avatars of New York City have temporarily managed to stop the Woman in White from invading—and destroying the entire universe in the process—the mysterious capital “E” Enemy has more subtle powers at her disposal. A new candidate for mayor wielding the populist rhetoric of gentrification, xenophobia, and “law and order” may have what it takes to change the very nature of New York itself and take it down from the inside.
In order to defeat him, and the Enemy who holds his purse strings, the avatars will have to join together with the other Great Cities of the world in order to bring her down for good and protect their world from complete destruction.
Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse
Type: Novel
Publisher: Gallery/Saga Press
Release date: November 15
Den of Geek says: Roanhorse is a modern master of fun, creative fantasy. This standalone novel looks like an action-filled exploration of an alternate world where magic is mined in a hazardous gold rush.
Publisher’s summary: The year is 1883 and the mining town of Goetia is booming as prospectors from near and far come to mine the powerful new element Divinity from the high mountains of Colorado with the help of the pariahs of society known as the Fallen. The Fallen are the descendants of demonkind living amongst the Virtues, the winners in an ancient war, with the descendants of both sides choosing to live alongside Abaddon’s mountain in this tale of the mythological West from the bestselling mastermind Rebecca Roanhorse.
Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn Tan
Type: Novel
Publisher: Harper Voyager
Release date: November 15
Den of Geek says: It’s a good month for duologies. This concluding volume returns to the sprawling, mythological, colorful world around Xingyin, the daughter of the moon goddess.
Publisher’s summary: After winning her mother’s freedom from the Celestial Emperor, Xingyin thrives in the enchanting tranquility of her home. But her fragile peace is threatened by the discovery of a strange magic on the moon and the unsettling changes in the Celestial Kingdom as the emperor tightens his grip on power. While Xingyin is determined to keep clear of the rising danger, the discovery of a shocking truth spurs her into a perilous confrontation.
Forced to flee her home once more, Xingyin and her companions venture to unexplored lands of the Immortal Realm, encountering legendary creatures and shrewd monarchs, beloved friends and bitter adversaries. With alliances shifting quicker than the tides, Xingyin has to overcome past grudges and enmities to forge a new path forward, seeking aid where she never imagined she would. As an unspeakable terror sweeps across the realm, Xingyin must uncover the truth of her heart and claw her way through devastation—to rise against this evil before it destroys everything she holds dear, and the worlds she has grown to love . . . even if doing so demands the greatest price of all.