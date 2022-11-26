Best New Fantasy Books in November 2022

In order to defeat him, and the Enemy who holds his purse strings, the avatars will have to join together with the other Great Cities of the world in order to bring her down for good and protect their world from complete destruction.

Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse

Type: Novel

Publisher: Gallery/Saga Press

Release date: November 15



Den of Geek says: Roanhorse is a modern master of fun, creative fantasy. This standalone novel looks like an action-filled exploration of an alternate world where magic is mined in a hazardous gold rush.

Publisher’s summary: The year is 1883 and the mining town of Goetia is booming as prospectors from near and far come to mine the powerful new element Divinity from the high mountains of Colorado with the help of the pariahs of society known as the Fallen. The Fallen are the descendants of demonkind living amongst the Virtues, the winners in an ancient war, with the descendants of both sides choosing to live alongside Abaddon’s mountain in this tale of the mythological West from the bestselling mastermind Rebecca Roanhorse.

Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn Tan

Type: Novel

Publisher: Harper Voyager

Release date: November 15

Den of Geek says: It’s a good month for duologies. This concluding volume returns to the sprawling, mythological, colorful world around Xingyin, the daughter of the moon goddess.

Publisher’s summary: After winning her mother’s freedom from the Celestial Emperor, Xingyin thrives in the enchanting tranquility of her home. But her fragile peace is threatened by the discovery of a strange magic on the moon and the unsettling changes in the Celestial Kingdom as the emperor tightens his grip on power. While Xingyin is determined to keep clear of the rising danger, the discovery of a shocking truth spurs her into a perilous confrontation.