A spiritual successor to the Dresden Files and some “uncanny” happenings give October’s most intriguing new fantasy releases some Halloween flavor. Here are our top picks for the best new fantasy books in October 2022.

Dead Man’s Hand by James J. Butcher

Type: Novel

Publisher: Ace

Release date: October 11

Den of Geek says: Butcher follows in the footsteps of his father, whose Dresden Files series has gained a massive following over its decades-long run at the forefront of urban fantasy.

Publisher’s summary: On the streets of Boston, the world is divided into the ordinary Usuals, and the paranormal Unorthodox. And in the Department of Unorthodox Affairs, the Auditors are the magical elite, government-sanctioned witches with spells at their command and all the power and prestige that comes with it. Grimshaw Griswald Grimsby is…not one of those witches.



After flunking out of the Auditor training program and being dismissed as “not Department material,” Grimsby tried to resign himself to life as a mediocre witch. But he can’t help hoping he’ll somehow, someway, get another chance to prove his skill. That opportunity comes with a price when his former mentor, aka the most dangerous witch alive, is murdered down the street from where he works, and Grimsby is the Auditors’ number one suspect.



Proving his innocence will require more than a little legwork, and after forming a strange alliance with the retired legend known as the Huntsman and a mysterious being from Elsewhere, Grimsby is abruptly thrown into a life of adventure, whether he wants it or not. Now all he has to do is find the real killer, avoid the Auditors on his trail, and most importantly, stay alive.