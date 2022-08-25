Fantasy has always had an interest in kingdoms, royals and governments, but contemporary books like the Baru Cormorant series tie that to a cynicism about government effectiveness in a way that tends to make for dark, convoluted political stories. This month we have a selection of precarious kingdoms, plus a microcosm of the same in academia. Here are our picks for best new fantasy books in August 2022.

Kalyna the Soothsayer by Elijah Kinch Spector

Type: Novel

Publisher: Erewhon

Release date: August 30

Den of Geek says: We love the idea of an oracle who doesn’t actually have the power to tell the future. How will her lies complicate the kingdom’s troubles? And how much of that kingdom was built on lies in the first place?



Publisher’s summary: Kalyna’s family has the Gift: the ability to see the future. For generations, they traveled the four kingdoms of the Tetrarchia selling their services as soothsayers. Every child of their family is born with this Gift—everyone except Kalyna.

So far, Kalyna has used informants and trickery to falsify prophecies for coin, scrounging together a living for her deteriorating father and cruel grandmother. But Kalyna’s reputation for prophecy precedes her, and poverty turns to danger when she is pressed into service by the spymaster to Rotfelsen.