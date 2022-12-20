Best New Fantasy Books in December 2022

December tends to be a light month for fiction releases. Publishing slows down as everyone focuses on their homes for the holidays. Nevertheless, there are some new releases we’re excited to see on shelves. Here are our picks for best fantasy books in December 2022.

Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung

Type: Anthology

Publisher: Algonquin Books

Release date: December 6

Den of Geek says: Cursed Bunny is a collection of grotesque, creative magical realism stories that have appeared in translation in various markets before, but appear now together. Reader beware of some truly gnarly body horror here, but if you want your fantasy and/or speculative fiction bizarre and unsettling, consider using this one to branch out.

Publisher’s summary: From an author never before published in the United States, Cursed Bunny is unique and imaginative, blending horror, sci-fi, fairy tales, and speculative fiction into stories that defy categorization. By turns thought-provoking and stomach-turning, here monsters take the shapes of furry woodland creatures and danger lurks in unexpected corners of everyday apartment buildings. But in this unforgettable collection, translated by the acclaimed Anton Hur, Chung’s absurd, haunting universe could be our own.



“The Head” follows a woman haunted by her own bodily waste. “The Embodiment” takes us into a dystopian gynecology office where a pregnant woman is told that she must find a father for her baby or face horrific consequences. Another story follows a young monster, forced into underground fight rings without knowing his own power. The titular fable centers on a cursed lamp in the shape of a rabbit, fit for a child’s bedroom but for its sinister capabilities.



No two stories are alike, and readers will be torn whether to race through them or savor Chung’s wit and frenetic energy on every page. Cursed Bunny is a book that screams to be read late into the night and passed on to the nearest set of hands the very next day.