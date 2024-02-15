15 Best Young Sheldon Episodes

Sheldon ends up in the hospital after getting a tummy ache at school, needing to have his gallbladder removed. Everything goes smoothly, but he needs to spend three or four days there to make sure he’s okay. Sheldon isn’t happy and wants to go home, but is forced to stay and makes a nightmare of a patient. On his last day there, he gets a roommate, who has a hole in his heart and is getting surgery. The two of them actually become friendly in that short period of time. Meanwhile at home, Missy finds herself missing her brother until he gets home.

12. A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being

Season 6 Episode 14

It’s a big day for the Cooper clan, except it seems no one is on the same page. Sheldon’s database launch party is here, but Mandy (Emily Osment) goes into labor and everything else must take a back seat. Sheldon goes to Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) for help getting Mandy to the hospital. None of the other Coopers are answering their phones with Georgie trying his hardest to figure out the baby’s new car seat, not realizing that she’s about to be born.

Finally, Mary and George Sr. arrive at the hospital, which makes for some awkward confrontations between the adults along with Brenda and Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd). It turns out Meemaw is already at the hospital for hemorrhoids, Mandy’s parents are in the room with her, and thankfully, Georgie makes it on time. The new dad-to-be is having a hard time actually going into the building though and Sheldon gives him the comfort he needs in a surprising way. The baby is finally born and the name is Constance in honor of Meemaw, who has done so much to help both Mandy and Georgie.

Season 3 Episode 9

Billy Sparks (Wyatt McClure) is having his birthday party, but only one of the twins is invited and Mary isn’t pleased that her son is being left out. To make her point, she goes to Pastor Jeff and suggests the theme for the sermon. Eventually, Brenda gives in and invites Sheldon. However, he only agrees to go if he can be dressed as Dr. Spock. Back at home, Dr. Sturgis comes over to hang out with George Sr. and “watch the football game,” which actually means discussing his breakup with Meemaw.