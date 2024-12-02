Yellowstone Season 5 Hits Its Peak With a Surprise Death and Violent Revenge

Yellowstone Recaptured Real Stakes, Not Just “What Might Be”

As Sheridan has often reminded audiences in the second half of season 5, much of the world depends on the cattle industry’s steaks, but these stakes are the more delicious kind when it comes to the perpetuation of a great television show.

Threats to the Yellowstone Ranch have been hovering over the heads of the Duttons and, by proxy the audience, for years. When this season and ultimately the show concludes (whether those two dates coincide), it could finally be a sad conclusion to that story, and the ranch may no longer belong to the Duttons. But because those threats have been so constant over the years, they’ve run the risk of losing all meaning.

In “Counting Coup,” Sheridan gives us such a simple yet impactful stake and it represents the first time in a long time when the audience can become truly emotionally invested.

With the ranch crew distracted by questions of the future, and the news of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) death, it was another character’s death that made an impact. Rip (Cole Hauser) and the crew begin to put a few small plans in motion in order to quickly raise money to hold back the proverbial wolves from taking the ranch. Carter (Finn Little), who very much looked up to John, tries to lose himself in the work. He makes the mistake of trying to give a wild buck some water by himself, and when the angry animal traps the kid, Colby (Denim Richards) steps in. Colby helps Carter escape, but is repeatedly kicked by the horse. Colby doesn’t survive his injuries.

In a season that could be the last, it wasn’t the loss of one of the show’s A-listers that was the most impactful, but rather an unassuming fan-favorite. It was personal. It was intimate. The plot doesn’t revolve around how Market Equities is going to buy out the land, or spend time in a government official’s office packed with lawyers, it is simply about putting in the work, and the brevity of life itself. It seems to mirror the show’s fate perfectly.

Colby’s Death Brings the Ranch Together

The show has always built itself on the unwritten cowboy sense of justice, which often includes bloody vengeance, but Sheridan allows the audience a reprieve for the most part from all the animosity and anger with this week’s show. Granted, there will still be a final showdown between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and his siblings, but for now, it can wait.