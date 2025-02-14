Yellowjackets Season 2 Recap: Who is the New Antler Queen?

Misty (Samantha Hanratty) bonds with Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) over their shared love of musical theater and the two become close friends. At least until Misty confesses to Crystal that she destroyed the plane’s emergency transmitter after they crashed. Crystal gets upset and Misty tries to stop her from telling the others. During the confrontation, Misty forces Crystal off a cliff where she falls to her death, leaving Misty distraught and with yet another secret she’s forced to keep from the others.

Meanwhile, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has become the group’s messiah, guiding them through the winter and urging them to listen to the wilderness in order for it to provide the food they need. And it does, in its own creepy cannibalistic way. When the group finally decides to dispose of Jackie’s body through cremation instead of waiting for the ground to thaw enough to bury her, she ends up perfectly barbecued instead of burned to a crisp. In a sort of hunger-induced fugue state the team eats her while Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) watches on in horror.

Shauna gives birth not terribly long after. She dreams of her son’s birth, and of the team eating afterwards, but soon wakes up and learns that he was stillborn. Rocked by the loss of her baby and of Jackie, Shauna takes her anger out on Lottie, beating her nearly to death.

A New Queen is Crowned

While Lottie is recovering, she urges the team to not let her body go to waste should she not survive. No one is too thrilled about letting their leader die, so eventually they decide to draw cards – whoever draws the Queen of Hearts will be the next sacrifice. Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is the unlucky winner, and takes off running after Travis (Kevin Alves) shoves a knife-wielding Shauna out of the way. The Yellowjackets chase Natalie through the woods and out onto the ice. Javi, trying to help Natalie, ends up falling through the ice and drowning. The team lets him die to spare Natalie, and they feast on him instead. Lottie realizes that they don’t need her to communicate with the wilderness anymore, as this proves that they can all understand its call. She crowns Natalie as their new leader.

Burning Down the House

Coach Ben has been on the struggle bus this entire winter. From intense hallucinations of his boyfriend Paul to watching the girls succumb to cannibalism to a near suicide attempt, he is not doing well at all. And that is further proven when we see Ben set fire to the cabin with the girls still inside, taking their only shelter and refuge from the cold with him.

Present Day

The Wilderness Provides

While the Yellowjackets in the past deal with a harsh winter in the wilderness, the survivors in the present continue to feel their past catching up with them. After a car crash leaves her wife hospitalized, Tai (Tawny Cypress) reconnects with Van (Lauren Ambrose) and learns that she has terminal cancer.