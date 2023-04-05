Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 Release Time: When and Where to Watch the Next Episode

This article contains spoilers through the latest episode of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2.

Yellowjackets season 2 isn’t pulling its punches thus far. In the second episode of the season Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) continues to talk to Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) corpse, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) fakes Javi’s death so that Travis (Kevin Alves) will move on, and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) continues to sleepwalk in the wilderness. The teens finally decide to cremate Jackie’s body, but thanks to a freak snow drift it turns into a macabre barbecue where everyone except for Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) gives into their intense hunger and feasts.

Things may be a little less cannibal-y in the present, but the surviving Yellowjackets aren’t faring much better. Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is questioned by the police about her involvement with Adam. Even though she manages to keep her cool and avoid making herself the prime suspect, her daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) unknowingly flirts with a cop at a bar and divulges that her mom had an affair with someone. Misty (Christina Ricci) continues to stay active on the Citizen Detective message board to keep another user (PuttingtheSICKinForensics) from getting too close to the truth of Adam’s murder. Taissa (Tawny Cypress) continues to lose her grip on reality and tries to stay awake for as long as possible to keep her “bad” self from coming out. She hallucinates her son Sammy (Aiden Stoxx) coming over after school, and when she and Simone (Rukiya Bernard) go out to find out where he really is, they end up in a serious car accident.

With such a climactic ending in only the second episode, how far is this season going to go? Now that cannibalism is officially on the table (no pun intended), how will the teens cope with what they did? Here’s what we know about the next episode “Digestif” and when you can watch it.