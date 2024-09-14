The Heartbreaking Twist in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Was Always Meant to Happen

“Doc loves Wynonna. He’s always loved her. For me, that’s been my [character’s] arc from day one,” he says. “I think it’s a beautiful end to the story. Listen: I got to die in the arms of Wynonna, and I also got to die in the arms of Melanie Scrofano. So if I’m going to die Tim-wise or Doc-wise, that’s the way I want to go. I was in the best hands possible.”

Truthfully, one could argue that his character has done everything else at this point but die. (Save for reuniting with his daughter, Alice, but I guess Wynonna Earp has to leave something on the table for a potential sequel special.)

“Doc has been on every adventure,” Andras says. “He’s lived for 175 years. He’s been a good guy. He’s been a bad guy. He’s been a gunslinger. He’s been a dad. He’s been a frigging vampire. But what bigger adventure is there than death? And to die with meaning this time. To die for his people. I cannot think of a better demise for a character like Doc Holliday.”

It’s a testament to the strength of his character that Doc Holliday has been such a central part of Wynonna Earp that his death not only sends shock waves throughout the fictional community of Purgatory but the real-life world of the show’s cast.

“I was really shocked,” Dominique Provost-Chalkley, who plays Wynonna’s sister Waverly, says when asked about Vengeance’s ending. “For me, Doc is the heart of the show in so many ways, so for him to be leaving us….it felt like even if it [turned out to be] temporary, it’s still such a loss. Luckily, we’re in a universe where we can bring characters back. There are so many ways to do that, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a forever goodbye, but it still came as a surprise.”

“Tim sometimes teases us with stuff,” Katherine Barrell, who plays Sheriff Nicole Haught, adds. “And he told us that Doc dying was in the plan, and I just didn’t believe him. I don’t know if I didn’t want to believe him or I really didn’t believe him. But I was like, no, there’s no way they’re going to do that. I mean…Wynonna just cannot catch a break. Her poor heart. How many times does it have to break?”