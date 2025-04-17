Chelsea Green is Ready for Her Starring Role

And push she did—ironically as a Canadian—taking that first U.S. Women’s belt. While representing the U.S. feels good, Green has been overwhelmed by just how many fans have connected with her story and journey to the championship.

“I feel like I’m representing more than just the U.S., because since winning this championship, I’ve just had so many people tell me how much it means to them to have watched me grow over these 11 years. There’s a lot of people who tuned in and watched me as Laurel Van Ness, as the Impact Knockouts Champion, when I had no right winning a title just two years in and had no idea what I was doing. So it’s been really, really amazing to see people in the UK tell me how much it means to them. Hear people in India tell me how much it means to them. And then of course people in Canada.”

That decade-plus journey from indie wrestling to the big leagues is one that Green clearly values deeply, despite the struggle that often accompanied it. “I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find my prince in WWE,” she laughs. “My family and friends had to watch me in front of five, 10, 15 people at tiny, little independent shows in Vancouver and Victoria, but at the end of the day that makes this moment so much sweeter.”

Coming in from the ground up also feels like something Green can uniquely share with her fans. “I feel like because of that journey, I really can relate to the fans in a different way than I think most of the women [in WWE] can. That indie journey, those fails. I heard so many nos. I tripped and fell on my face so many times, but everyone got to watch me pick myself back up, dust myself off, and just keep going. There’s something about that that people relate to. At the time, I didn’t know that that’s what would make my journey special, and it felt really frustrating to watch people race by me. And now I’m so grateful for it, because I don’t think that the people would be behind me the way that they are now without it.”

A Controversial Call

As if defending her championship wasn’t enough of a battle when we spoke to Green it was just days after the shocking count out that had set the internet on fire and had WWE fans across the world talking. During her WWE Smackdown match against Zelina Vega, she was counted out by the referee for leaving the ring in a moment that wasn’t pre planned but still happened in front of thousands of fans live, meaning that Green had to react on the spot and change the trajectory of her character in mere seconds. It’s an impressive feat but one that the wrestler shares is common in the business.

“The interesting thing about wrestling is that no matter what if it’s in front of five people or 50,000 it’s live and shit happens,” Green chuckles. “And it’ll forever be that way. We will forever screw things up. We will get counted out. We will have to listen to the fans and change everything that we thought we were going to do. That’s the beauty of it. And then on top of that, we’re not just live but we’re on live television as well. So the show must go on.”