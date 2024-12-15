Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light episode 6 review: Light

On the basis of this drama, good bloody riddance. On the basis of this drama, he should have been the last one ever crowned. Rulers who believe themselves to be God’s envoy on Earth, and who think their every magical wish deserves to be granted are dangerous entities, then and now. It leads to this – lives being taken as casually as a sulking child flicks chess pieces off the board in a losing game.

What was behind Henry wanting to hear Cromwell’s letter read aloud a second time? Not his conscience, but his vanity. The pleas for mercy were passed over in favour of a line about Henry living “ever-young” – an idea that clearly appealed to him. However many magic rings Cromwell was rumoured to wear on his hand, he didn’t have the power to turn this ageing, impotent, sclerotic king back into a robust roaring boy, which to Henry, was unforgivable. Oh well, Henry, perhaps marrying a teenager will help? No? Shame.

Cromwell’s fate was sealed long before his arrest – when Henry’s ego was stung by his introduction to Anna of Cleves, or further back during Gardiner and Norfolk’s horse trading with the French. There was certainly no hope in what he interpreted as hopeful signs. Still, he went down fighting. That glorious 18-minute interrogation scene (eat your heart out, Line of Duty) of him facing his accusers and verbally delivering jabs, crosses and uppercuts to their every allegation was wonderful to watch. ( “I cannot always wait for the slow grindings of your brain, my lord” is going straight into my email signature) – or it would have been if we could have shared his confidence that he still had a future to fight for.

Cromwell dominated his attackers, ably defending himself from accusations both ludicrous (the purple doublet, the enchanted ring, the receipt of a pair of gloves) and legitimate (the promise to Catherine, telling Call-Me he’d take arms against the king, not succeeding in killing Pole). He missed no chance to threaten, undermine or twist the knife, and as a result, Call-Me looked as though he would vomit at any moment, while Richard Riche shrank to an ant faced with his terrifying former master bellowing “LOOK AT ME” mid-defence. If there’d been a jury, Cromwell would have walked free, with a fat purse for damages.

Alas, there was no jury because the verdict had already been decided. Cromwell only realised that when Rafe told him that his London home of Austin Friars was being dissolved, and as a result he was a different man in round two – drained and defeated. The shift in tone even forced Norfolk to do something other than hold his nose at Cromwell and call him a plebby poo-pants (this hasn’t been one of Timothy Spall‘s more nuanced performances), when he came out with that strikingly insightful point about Henry seeing them all as merely his hunting dogs. Gardiner too, dropped the schadenfreude for a second and feared for his own safety like a human being instead of a hissing snake.

Even condemned, Cromwell still organised and instructed. Son Gregory and nephew Richard were to repudiate him to save themselves. A bruised and bloody Christophe was told not to fight. He even had words of encouragement for his executioner, from one axe-man to another. If dying bravely was his goal, then he achieved it.