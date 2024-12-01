Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Episode 4 Review: Jenneke

Was religious conscience the reason Cromwell left Jane Seymour’s deathbed when she was being read the Last Rites with all those shiny Roman trinkets, or was it anger or grief? His dangerous outburst about Jane being better served were he her husband felt based in all three. It must have been informed by his having recently learned of the death of Jenneke’s mother Anselma – a woman he loved and, like Jane, would have loved to have saved. When powerful men feel impotent, they become dangerous and rash.

And so to Henry. This drama’s depiction of Henry is slyly brilliant. Damian Lewis plays him as no fool but as a man heavy with vanity. We saw that in the opening scene of the Holbein portrait unveiling and in his rage about England (and therefore his princely self) being so little regarded in the France/Spain alliance. Henry’s protest that he would “walk to Jerusalem” if it would save his pearl Jane was also rather undermined by the speed at which he added Mary of Guise to his next wife wish-list. Without approaching caricature, Lewis and this team have created a Henry who swings between terrifying and pathetic and who convinces at every point on that pendulum’s arc. What a figure he cuts too! Those outfits are monumental.

Cutting a much smaller silhouette was Jenneke, who’d come to England to save her father, we learned. Hearing of the threat posed by the Northern rebels, she offered to take him back to Antwerp and away from this statuesque life he’d built. Like her though, he wouldn’t budge. When you’re the king’s man and on borrowed time, sabbaticals and sick days aren’t an option.

Fantasies though, are. That’s exactly what Cromwell’s Launde Abbey dream is. Watching Jenneke leave England, he imagined walking through the former abbey’s Edenic gardens, past its busy beekeepers, and seeing his daughter waiting for him in its doorway. It’s an attractive idyll, a grander version of Sherlock Holmes’ beekeeping retirement plans on the South Downs, and an understandable one for a man so haunted and so much hunted. When Cromwell’s death eventually comes in this excellent drama, it could do far worse than to repeat that scene of him coming home to Jenneke, the sound of summer bees buzzing in his ears.

A different kind of buzz afflicted Cromwell in the closing scenes, one brought on by illness and by the return of that persistent mosquito Stephen Gardiner, the Bishop of Winchester. (For anybody feeling as disorientated as Cromwell, Alex Jennings’ role was played by Mark Gatiss in the first series.) Wolsey’s old secretary has long been Cromwell’s enemy, and now the shit-stirrer supreme is back at court and whispering scandal.

Not just whispering, in fact, but saying it just about plain at a fancy dinner hosted by the archbishop of Canterbury. Gardiner and his dyspeptic pal Norfolk accused Cromwell of having committed murder by poisoning for Wolsey – all the better to discredit the Lord Chancellor and paint him as a threat to the king. “He was no lord in those days,” sniffed Norfolk, pinpointing Cromwell’s lack of pedigree as his greatest failing in the eyes of the English nobility.