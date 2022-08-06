Why The Orville: New Horizons Season 4 Needs to Happen

Mercer risked everything to go back and confront Teleya about their daughter, and while he was able to escape Krill with his life, Anaya was left behind. In the season finale, Teleya was arrested and awaiting trial, and the last confrontation between the two was extremely open ended. Teleya merely said she’s satisfied with Mercer never being able to see his daughter again, leaving the fate of their daughter perhaps forever unknown.

This however is not a satisfactory ending for many fans. Anaya was innocent in this entire situation, and while the relationship between her parents is tense to say the least, she deserves happiness. Teleya’s stubbornness has already cost Mercer time with his daughter, but is a reunion in the works if there are further episodes? Would Anaya grow to hate her father and become a powerful enemy like her mother, if the show chose to advance the timeline? Or could she and her father begin to develop a loving relationship?

The Krill and Moclan Alliance

Teleya’s legacy as Chancellor is not simply reduced to her messing with her ex. Her climb to power, as mentioned, reshaped the entire Orville universe. In the final throes of her regime, she formed an alliance with the newly antagonistic Moclans, fashioning a considerable threat to The Orville and The Union.

The immediate threat of the Krill/Moclan alliance concluded in the penultimate episode of the season when The Union and Kaylon teamed up to ensure the Kaylon race wasn’t wiped out by a weapon of Union design. This was enough of a deterrent that we never heard about the Moclans or the Krill in the last episode, but that does not mean the story is over.

Who will slide into the chancellor position now that Teleya is gone? It is entirely possible that the Krill will remain a threat and the populism that Teleya ignited on the planet will continue to burn, sparking a renewed conflict with whomever might take over Krill and the Union? It is unlikely that The Union will find the Krill to be an ally again any time soon, but the Orville universe has surprised viewers before with quick changes in allegiance.

The Moclans, however, are also a stubbornly proud people, and would not likely let any of the perceived wrongs against them go. As possibly the only military threat in the galaxy that can match the power of the Kaylons, and their steadfast confidence that their cultural beliefs are infallible, what would a fourth season hold in terms of tension between The Union and The Moclans?