The Orville: How Imani Pullum Acts Beyond Her Years as Topa

This article contains spoilers for The Orville: New Horizons through episode 9.

When The Orville moved from Fox to Hulu, it received an exciting new addition to its name. In adding the subtitle “New Horizons,” Hulu and the show’s creators were letting audiences know exactly what the third season was going to entail, both on camera and behind the scenes. Yes, the budget has been inflated and Disney-fied. Yes, costumes and set pieces have become more detailed and elaborate. Yet at the core of the show, The Orville has still played to its strengths: its characters.

With the emergence of these “New Horizons” came an influx of new cast members, most notable among them being Topa, played by Imani Pullum. Throughout season 3, Topa and the young actress who plays her has had the entire weight of the show thrust on their shoulders more than once. And as if it weren’t enough to be asked to shoulder a typical narrative burden, Topa’s stories were loaded with topical subtext and important social issues. Within Pullum’s premiere episode, “A Tale of Two Topas,” the actor had to create a character who grappled with gender identity and the intense and unfair geopolitical implications that came along with it.

Another massive change to The Orville this season was a subtle leap in the timeline. Pullum’s tenure as Topa represents the first time Orville fans have seen a teenaged version of the young Moclan, as Topa is now burgeoning towards adulthood. In the second season the role was played by child actor Blesson Yates, and Topa was not even a pre-teen. Granted that second season was in production nearly five years ago, but the jump in narrative chronology within the show was still more significant than in reality.