The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10 Review – Future Unknown

There have often been comparisons to the show that inspired The Orville in the first place: Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Isaac can easily be compared to the iconic Data, played by Brent Spiner. However, the writers of The Orville should be applauded for not turning away from this romantic storyline when it could have died many times over, simply because it pushed the relationship into unfamiliar territory. This is something TNG writers never tried – to have a human and an artificial lifeform actually married is new territory, and both the actors and the writers do well to give the emotionless Isaac moments of real connectivity and make the relationship worthwhile enough for viewers.

Issac’s desire to be with the Finn family long after Claire is gone is strangely sweet, despite perhaps the heartbreaking implications of her mortality and Isaac living forever. Penny Johnson Jerald and Mark Jackson should both be acknowledged for their layered (and very different) performances, and for keeping this storyline interesting, at least enough. If the show is to continue, this is a well that the writing team can drink from as often as they would like.

That is, as long as they are willing to keep pushing the boundaries of this unconventional romance. With “Future Unknown”, there is only just enough interest to keep viewers’ attention. The intrigue of the Isaac/Claire relationship, and how their “future is unknown” is understandably a story worth watching, but it also certainly doesn’t challenge viewers at this point, which is something the show hasn’t been afraid to do for the most part this season. If it is to be revisited in the future, a better balance in regards to how often audiences get an Isaac/Claire story needs to be found.

Most of “Future Unknown” is wedding preparations, which leads to several humorous exchanges, but quickly becomes overplayed. Granted, Isaac getting terrible advice from John LaMaar (J Lee) only to have Claire confront John is fantastic. But then the humor with Bortus (Peter Macon) hijacking the best man duties from Malloy (Scott Grimes) is only chuckle-inducing at best, and falls flat at times. MacFarlane tried to make this a much lighter episode and embrace the humor the show was known for in its infancy, but sadly, the humor often felt… simply infantile. However if a pole-dancing Kaylon with tassels on his robotic nipples is your idea of funny, then this episode was undoubtedly entertaining, and so achieved its goal of irreverence.

Interspersed with all the awkward jokes is another callback to the first season’s “Majority Rule”, and with it comes this episode’s strongest plot thread. Lysella (Giorgia Whigham) somehow calls The Orville from her home planet, Sargus 4, still rife with the metaphorical latent governing system which judges people based on a social media type platform. Lysella tells Mercer (MacFarlane) and Commander Grayson (Adiranne Palicki) that things have not gotten any better on her planet, and she’s had friends who have been publicly executed based on this ridiculous system. She seeks asylum, and is granted it after Mercer and Grayson quickly discuss the issue.

This subplot is the only subtextual element of “Future Unknown,” which has certainly been one of this season’s strengths when it comes to the writing. As Grayson takes it upon herself to acclimate Lysella to the Union’s way of life, Lysella, representing our own 21st century ideals, has a tough time grappling with her new utopian reality. It was yet another great example of how MacFarlane, a massive TNG fan, pushed the concepts of that show even further, and tried something new. There was always the Prime Directive in Star Trek: the steadfast rule that you do not interfere with a developing planet or culture, but it was never shown so explicitly as it was in “Future Unknown”.



Lysella, seemingly changing her mind and wanting to return home at one point, was merely using her supposed change of heart as a ruse to steal advanced Union technology blueprints. When she is inevitably caught, Grayson takes her to the simulator to show her Gendal 3, an industrialized planet not unlike Sargus 4, and therefore not unlike our own. Grayson tells Lysella about the early days when the Union were more akin to mercenaries, openly sharing their technology, even if the culture was not ready.