Why The Blacklist Finale Was the Perfect Ending for Raymond Reddington

Red Was Always The Walking Dead

Red walks the razor’s edge of death in nearly every episode of The Blacklist. His willingness to risk it all at every moment is one of the traits that fans love most about this brash character. A series finale photo release even highlights Red’s similarity to the famous opening sequence of The Walking Dead.

Such a visual made it clear that Red’s fate in the finale wouldn’t be a gentle fade into the sunset. But he wasn’t done walking the fine line between life and death, especially when the life of someone he loves is on the line. Red’s closest friend and former right-hand, Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), plays a key part in Red’s demise. In order for Dembe to live after getting his jugular nicked by the congressman’s (Toby Leonard Moore) bullet, Red performs the greatest sacrifice: laying down his own life for a friend (or nearly).

It’s Dembe who characterizes Raymond Reddington best in a powerfully emotional monologue that serves as Red’s eulogy. Dembe reminds us that Red has always been comfortable with the inevitability of death, but it’s when adventures reign that define the life led by Raymond Reddington. Red has “raged against the dying of the light.” All of this is spoken by Dembe from a nursing home bed and highlights that Red is not meant to dwindle in a long-term care facility, which is likely his fate if he lives much longer since a mysterious illness continues to plague Red and is only exacerbated by the blood transfusion that saves Dembe’s life.

Red’s fate is ultimately sealed by Agent Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee), the newest member of the Task Force who likes him a lot but has the best reasons to see him caught. In season 1, Siya’s mother, Agent Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra), was killed while serving as part of Red’s government-sanctioned security detail. When Siya and Assistant FBI Director Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) visit Red’s last hidey-hole, the abandoned New York City Bathhouse, it’s her observation that the one item missing from his personal belongings is the skull of Islero, the bull who killed the famous matador, Manolete.

Red admired Manolete as a man who preferred to live a life full of risk rather than the dull, safe alternative. When Agent Siya Malik realizes that the skull is gone and remembers that Red wanted to return it to the Miura Ranch in Spain, she sets in motion a pursuit that will leave Red with few choices. To her credit though, if she had kept this information to herself, the consequences would’ve been dire for the Task Force and their future careers and reputations. By giving up Red’s possible location in Spain, she saves the Task Force from the condemnation that they continue to be in cahoots with Red to the very end. In one fell swoop, she avenges her mother who died working with Red, and she restores some faith that the Task Force is on the right side of the law.

Who is Red in the End?

One of The Blacklist directors, Christina Gee, used an Instagram comment (that has since been deleted) to let fans know that the mystery of Red’s identity would be revealed indirectly through an exchange in the final episode. Ever since the early days of the show, the “Redarina” theory has been hotly debated by fans and heavily teased by the show itself. From season 3 episode 19 “Cape May” to season 8’s episodes “Nachalos” and “Konets,” the possibility that Raymond Reddington is actually Elizabeth Keen’s mother and former KGB intelligence officer, Katerina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek) has drawn closer to fact. The series finale, coupled with Gee’s comment, firms up the Redarina theory.