Disney+ New Releases August 2022
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in August 2022 including the premieres of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor.
Disney+ has been around for awhile now so you should know the deal with these monthly new releases. Sometimes a given month on Disney+ is highlighted by a new Marvel show. Other times it’s a Star Wars show. With its list of new offerings for August 2022, however, Disney+ is pulling off the rare content eclipse: Marvel and Star Wars.
The biggest new arrival this month on Disney+ is undoubtedly She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Aug. 17. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters, a normal human attorney who is somehow embiggified by her cousin Bruce Banner. Will this be the mythical Marvel TV offering that actually offers a non-serialized case-of-the-week format? Guess we’ll find out soon!
On the Star Wars side of things, Disney+ is closing out the month with the two-episode premiere of Andor on Aug. 31. In this 12-episode series, Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role of Cassian Andor and examines what the thief was up to before joining the burgeoning rebellion.
Funnily enough, the only other two major releases of note this month are also of the Marvel and Star Wars variety. I Am Groot, a series of cutesy shorts starring everyone’s favorite monosyllabic tree, premieres on Aug. 10. That will be preceded by LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Aug. 5.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Wednesday, August 3
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”
Friday, August 5
New Library Titles
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
Disney+ Originals
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
Wednesday, August 10
New Library Titles
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”
Friday, August 12
New Library Titles
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
Wednesday, August 17
New Library Titles
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
Disney+ Originals
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 1 (Premiere)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304 “No Drama”
Friday, August 19
New Library Titles
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Wednesday, August 24
New Library Titles
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Disney+ Originals
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2
Friday, August 26
New Library Titles
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Wednesday, August 31
New Library Titles
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Disney+ Originals
- Andor – Episodes 1-2 (Premiere)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306 “Color War”
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3