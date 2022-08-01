Disney+ New Releases August 2022

Disney+ has been around for awhile now so you should know the deal with these monthly new releases. Sometimes a given month on Disney+ is highlighted by a new Marvel show. Other times it’s a Star Wars show. With its list of new offerings for August 2022, however, Disney+ is pulling off the rare content eclipse: Marvel and Star Wars.

The biggest new arrival this month on Disney+ is undoubtedly She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Aug. 17. Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters, a normal human attorney who is somehow embiggified by her cousin Bruce Banner. Will this be the mythical Marvel TV offering that actually offers a non-serialized case-of-the-week format? Guess we’ll find out soon!

On the Star Wars side of things, Disney+ is closing out the month with the two-episode premiere of Andor on Aug. 31. In this 12-episode series, Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role of Cassian Andor and examines what the thief was up to before joining the burgeoning rebellion.

Funnily enough, the only other two major releases of note this month are also of the Marvel and Star Wars variety. I Am Groot, a series of cutesy shorts starring everyone’s favorite monosyllabic tree, premieres on Aug. 10. That will be preceded by LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Aug. 5.