Who Is Erin Carter? Ending Explained

Taking the name Kate Jones from a list of deceased children who were born around the same time as her, she was sent to work for a criminal gang run by Thomas Ramsey as a mole. Her faith in Armstrong was shaken when he refused to pull her out even after the gang realised they had been compromised. When the police ambush of a heist the gang pulled in Harwich resulted in her friend Lena being shot (and nearly got herself and Lena’s young daughter Harper shot as well), she went on the run with Lena’s daughter and some of the loot and took a new name from the list, Erin Carter.

But who is she? What was her birth name? What happened to her parents?

We don’t know. She was found abandoned at the age of six. She was wearing a T-shirt that read “NYC Brooklyn”, but those are sold all over the world so that means nothing. Actor Evin Ahmad who plays her is Swedish – which is the hint of an accent that can be heard in her dialogue – and her parents are Kurdish. Ahmad’s slight accent adds to the deliberately obscure background of her character, who could really be from almost anywhere. We have no idea what her birth name was, whether she was born in Britain, or what happened to her parents. Although the show is a limited series, it is possible it might get a second limited series as a follow-up, judging by the tease of more peril to come at the end, so the writers might be saving those answers for a later date.

Who were the robbers holding up the supermarket who recognised Erin?

Both were former members of Thomas Ramsey’s gang. After Erin killed one of them, the other – a woman called Margot Müller who was once close with Erin – came after her and Erin killed her too. Her cop friend Emilio helped her bury the body, but it was found not long afterwards.

What happened to Emilio?

Jordi’s best friend Emilio was a cop who was investigating a corrupt lawyer, Benecio Agustín. He forced Erin to break into Agustín’s home in episode 2, looking for evidence against him, but the evidence was useless because it was obtained illegally. Later, he killed Agustín to save Erin. But Agustín was part of a much larger crime ring, and when Emilio refused to stop pursuing its leaders even though he had no admissible evidence, the real leader, Daniel Lang, tracked him down and killed him.

Who is Harper Carter?

Harper is Lena’s daughter. Kate/Erin became close to both of them while she was undercover in Ramsey’s gang. Harper witnessed the police raid on the gang and the resulting shoot-out. When Erin thought her mother Lena had been killed, she took Harper herself in order to spare the child her own traumatic upbringing without a stable home. Harper was almost the same age Erin had been when she was found by the police, and she probably saw herself in the young girl. Harper also has a degenerative eye condition that was passed down genetically, presumably from her birth father, as Lena’s vision is excellent.

What was going on with Lena and Daniel Lang? Was he the bad guy?

Lena recovered from her gunshot wound and was arrested and found guilty of armed robbery. She was serving out her sentence, working in a household as a cleaner and wearing an electronic tag, when she found out that Margot Müller had been killed, which put her on Erin’s trail. She escaped from prison and came after Erin because she wanted her daughter back, and she was also angry with Erin for betraying the gang to the police.