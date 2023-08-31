What Useful Fact or Skill Did You Learn From TV?

Obviously the internet now knows how to make a Waldorf Salad so this isn’t wildly useful today, but at the time in rural Kent, it made me quite the gourmet. Sometimes having a salad mantra available at your fingertips at any given moment is a comfort too. Even though it sounds like the worst salad ever. – Rosie Fletcher

Lilies of the Valley Are Poisonous

Learned From: Breaking Bad

Like many of my fellow DoGgies here, I imagine the better question is “what didn’t I learn from TV?” Despite receiving many years of sterling public school education in the great state of Ohio (really, Alec, enough now – Ed), I learned all my best lessons from the warming glow of an analog television set. Of all the useful knowledge that TV instilled in me, however, there’s only one example that kept a dog from harm and is therefore the most useful.

That bit of knowledge comes from Breaking Bad season four. In the final episodes of that near-perfect season of television, Walter White uses the seemingly inoffensive white flower “lily of the valley” to poison young child Brock and manipulate his partner Jesse Pinkman into thinking he accidentally dosed the child with ricin. Look: Walter White sucks. But I can’t deny that his revealing lily of the valley’s poisonous features didn’t impact my life immensely. One time at an outdoor party, I noticed someone’s dog hovering around some sweet-selling bell-shaped white flowers. After Googling for confirmation, I ascertained that they were the forbidden Brock bane and recommended to the dog’s owner that they not let their canine eat them. And that’s how the Breaking Bad writer’s room taught me a lesson and saved an innocent dog from intestinal distress. – Alec Bojalad

The Five Stages of Grief (And Probably Don’t Eat Puffer Fish)

Learned from: The Simpsons

I was probably too young to learn this valuable lesson about loss as a primary school kid in the nineties (shut up – ed), but The Simpsons used to be on every night at 6pm while we ate our tea, so it’s what we watched. The series two episode “One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish” was enough to put me right off my spaghetti hoops, though, as Homer goes to a posh sushi restaurant and eats fugu (puffer fish, a Japanese delicacy) only to discover it’s fatally poisonous if prepared incorrectly, and the chef’s lackadaisical knife technique of “poison… poison… tastyfish!” doesn’t exactly fill us with confidence.

At hospital, Doctor Hibbert breaks the news that Homer has less than 24 hours to live, and tells him to expect to go through the five stages of grief. Homer does so in an amusingly speedrun fashion that makes it easy to remember this famous psychiatric model: denial (“No way, because I’m not dying!”), anger (“Why you little…!”), fear (“What comes after fear… WHAT COMES AFTER FEAR?”), bargaining (“Doc, you gotta get me outta this, I’ll make it worth your while!”) and acceptance (“Well, we all gotta go some time.”) The rest of the episode is chaotic but also deeply poignant, and while it’s fairly obvious Homer doesn’t actually die in the second of this famously long-running (34 series and counting) show, I can still remember the profound relief I felt when I first saw the surprise ending to the episode. And I’ve still never eaten puffer fish. Laura Vickers-Green

Peeing on a Jellyfish Sting Kills the Pain

Learned From: Friends

In 1998, Friends was at peak importance in my life; I was eleven years old and aside from some significant boyband swooning there was not much else going on for me. In a cruel twist of fate, just at the pinnacle of my Friends obsession, UK satellite channel Sky One (which I did not have in my house) bought the rights to show Friends months before Channel 4 (which I did have in my house). Luckily for me there was a girl in my school year who recorded the show and brought it in so we could stealthily watch it at lunchtime in the Religious Studies classroom at my school.