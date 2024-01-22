What The Day Today Got (Depressingly) Right

His defence in court was that the crime had been a piece of performance art designed to comment on the condition of his relative poverty. Had he been caught speeding, he probably would’ve sought exoneration on the grounds that he was trying to highlight the dire existential consequences of showing too much haste in life. Joe was sentenced to a year in jail. It was a sentence that led to many other sentences, good sentences: ones that were written down about him in newspapers all around the world. Serving time must have been tough for Joe, but the publicity couldn’t have hurt. And has the news itself ever shied away from monetising tragedy?

Taking the Piss

Episode one featured a throwaway headline about a Yorkshire-woman who’d been fatally impaled by a shard of frozen urine that had fallen from the undercarriage of a passing aeroplane – complete with a picture of the final result. It was one of the show’s more brutal and ridiculous visual gags, and not one many people would’ve predicted would one day return to enter into posterity. A still-frame from the episode resurfaced in 2017, this time weaponised in meme form, where it toured the internet on a mission to convince untold numbers of incredulous people that this tragic death-by-stalactital-pee-pee had genuinely occurred. Things got so out of hand that fact-checking website Snopes had to weigh in with a permanent shrine to the picture’s true origins. File that one under ‘T’, for taking the piss.

Life, though, so often imitates art – if you can get onboard with describing pee-based comedy as ‘art’ – and thus it proved in 2015 when a falling 7-inch block of frozen expulsions (poo included this time, unfortunately) smashed a hole through the roof of a retired couple in Wiltshire. Thankfully, no one was harmed, although, as the lady of the house gravely reminded the press: ‘It happened around 9am, so only a short time after mums and dads were walking their children to school… It could have easily hit some of them.’ Snopes may one day have to work hard to convince people that this event actually took place, and wasn’t just another sketch from The Day Today.

‘Fact’ times ‘Importance’ equals NEWS

In one memorable short The Day Today parodied MTV with Rok TV, hilariously presaging the age of mass celebrity sell-out by giving us a version of Nirvana who’d reworked their most famous hit to advertise sanitary towels. But most prescient of all was the act of making Elastoplast the in-world sponsor of Rok TV news. This sort of corporate cash-grab of the news media has real-world corollaries, deftly highlighted by John Oliver and his Last Week Tonight team (and if that isn’t a name that pays homage to The Day Today, then I don’t know what is) when they managed to smuggle an advertorial for a bogus sexual-wellness blanket onto the airwaves of several US local news shows, without scrutiny or follow-up.

The show also ‘predicted’ broader sea-changes in society. The yoof-TV-spoof ‘Dealing with Dad’, in which a duo of hyperactive adolescents crafts a cheery, Pinterest-style vlog on how to dispose of a deceased relative, is almost an assembly-guide for the sorts of ubiquitous modern-day zany YouTube videos parents have long questioned if their young children should be watching. And the short in which members of a family spend their days with camera-phones strapped to their heads so as not to miss any of the minutiae of their angry, shallow lives perfectly encapsulates where we’ve long been heading with social media.

“The Extremity Became Reality”

In general, though, the world proved more absurd and borderline bonkers in the years following 1994 than any of the team could have predicted. Speaking to Huckmag in 2019, writer and performer Patrick Marber (who played, among many other roles, beleaguered journalist Peter O’Hanrahanrahan) said: