What a Time Jump Could Mean for the Barry Finale

The fourth season of HBO’s Barry has immaculately shown the costs that Barry and everyone in his web must pay for the hitman’s crimes. Those costs have proven to be particularly meaningful for Hank (Anthony Carrigan), Fuches (Stephen Root), Sally (Sarah Goldberg), and Gene (Henry Winkler), but in “it takes a psycho” perhaps the reset that Barry had been pining for since the season one finale has come to fruition? After escaping from prison during a botched attempt on his life, Barry appears from the shadows of Sally’s apartment, and after a day taking stock of what the new ceiling for her career looks like, Sally agrees to run off with Barry. We then witness a time jump that finds Barry and Sally living in the middle of nowhere with what looks to be their preteen child.

Time jumps are common television storytelling devices that have been used for good and for ill throughout the decades, but most prominently during our Peak TV era. At their best, a time jump can add new dramatic stakes to inert or concluding storylines or add a sense of closure to a series ending its run. Other times, time jumps can be used a lazy handwaving to get writers out of a tight narrative spot and into a new status quo.

J.J. Abrams-affiliated shows like Alias, which used a time jump to jettison its main character out of “happily ever after” territory and back into drama, is a famous example, as is Lost, which shocked viewers with a time jump so unexpected that the phrase “We have to go back!” still reverberates with TV aficionados. Other excellently deployed time jumps have come courtesy of The Americans, which jumped ahead 3 years in its final season to not only get to a more interesting place in history, but to a more narratively juicy point in its lead characters’ relationship, and of course Battlestar Galactica, which essentially reset and rocketed the stakes of its series in legendary fashion.

Examples of when time jumps have felt cheap or uninspired are easier to come by. The Walking Dead season 9 jumps ahead in time to avoid having to deal with the departure of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and to age up his baby girl so that she can meaningfully participate in the story in Rick’s absence. Similarly, NBC’s The Blacklist had to navigate the departure of its lead actress, but instead of using a time jump to start a fresh new narrative, it quickly settled into its old structure without retaining the tension of its central relationship.

Based on season 3 and what we’ve seen so far of season 4, Barry’s time jump does not seem to be the product of Bill Hader and his team giving themselves an easy way out, if we are to believe that the end of “It Takes a Psycho” is real and permanent. Actions have consequences on this show and characters are always held to account for their decisions. The time jump feels less like a way of waving away the issues that have arisen since Barry’s arrest and more like a way to examine whether normalcy or happiness is possible for a character like Barry. Will getting the happily ever after that he dreamed about bring serenity to Barry’s dark and largely empty soul? Further, will Sally feel content walking away from her dreams of stardom on her own terms, without compromising her integrity? Also, how will Barry’s complicated history with paternal figures figure into the way he approaches fatherhood?

These are questions that may not seem as exciting as the version of this show that stayed rooted in the aftermath of Barry’s prison escape, the version that goes full manhunt, but they’re fascinating avenues that relate back to the series’ chief theme — do people have the capacity to change? If Barry is given what he thinks he wants, can be break the cycle of violence?