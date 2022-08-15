Westworld Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Que Sera Sera

This is no longer Charlotte Hale’s world; Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) makes that clear in the video she watches prior to throwing a fit and upgrading herself. This is his world, the Man In Black’s world, and that world goes the way he’s chosen, and there’s nothing Charlotte can do to reverse that. William gets his way once again. Hale’s dog is off the leash and won’t be lured back into his cage. But just because this world is going the way of Westworld, that doesn’t mean the next world has to end the same way. If Charlotte allows it, that is.

One of the more interesting aspects of William’s awakening is the fact that Charlotte, of all people, should have expected it. Charlotte herself sowed the seeds of her own destruction; at her core, she’s a copy of Dolores that’s gained autonomy thanks to the Hale overlay. She used her own code to create a copy of William; that means William is just a copy of Dolores that’s gained autonomy thanks to the Man In Black overlay. Dolores built a weapon that turned against her in Hale, and now Hale has built a weapon that’s turned against her, ruining her vision of the world and recreating it in his own image. And somehow, she’s still seems surprised by this, when she should have expected betrayal out of, essentially, herself.

The flaw of free will seems to infest all of the Dolores-based Hosts eventually, it’s just a matter of waking them up and showing them the maze they’re trapped in. That goes double for Christina (Evan Rachel Wood), who is given the choice between living out a reality she creates for herself, complete with handsome boyfriend Teddy (James Marsden) and amazing bestie Maya (the great Ariana DeBose) or figuring out if the world itself is worth saving and freeing herself from a Sublime of her own creation or, perhaps, a prison of Hale’s own design.

It’s fitting that the only person who might be able to save the world is the person who has been controlling it for the host known as Charlotte Hale since she unleashed her insect mind control horde on humanity. She’s the author of so much pain, and yet, she sees the beauty in the world as well. That Hale/Dolores duality is well handled by Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson, as Wood is able to easily slip back into the prairie dress of the farmer’s daughter and Thompson moves from bitter and angry about her loss of control to optimistic that if anyone can save the next life, it’s her originator. She might have focused on the bad parts of humanity in her eagerness to leave behind her physical body, but Hale was able to see the potential for good in the end, and was willing to give the world one last chance.

Writers Alison Schapker and Jonathan Nolan fill “Que Sera Sera” with violence and death, befitting the Man In Black’s world view, but there are also some very poignant, beautiful moments to reach out to the viewer’s inner Dolores Abernathy. The shared family bonding moments between Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Aurora Perinneau’s Frankie are beautifully done, and the little line he says about being able to see his daughter all grown up being every parent’s wish landed hard with me. Dolores feeling out her awakening is also beautifully written, and her interactions with Teddy are especially poignant as she is once again giving up her cornerstone in an attempt to serve a higher purpose.