Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Fidelity

What Caleb has done over 279 builds and what Bernard did in 8 years in the Sublime, Frankie AKA C (Aurora Perrineau) has only had one life to learn. To her credit, she’s done a great job at picking up all of the lessons her mother Uwade (Nozipho McLean) and (especially) father taught her about surviving and thriving in a mind-controlled world. She’s been doing this, rescuing outliers and teaching them how to fight, since she was a small child and Caleb went off to war with Maeve (Thandiwe Newton). He never came back, but she never gave up hope, and that hope is what drives her to keep struggling alongside her friends and allies in the resistance, even when there’s a mole in the group working counter to their interests.

The parallels between Caleb and Frankie’s stories are really well done, with Andrew Seklir and the show’s editing crew doing a wonderful job of match-cutting between the two (and Bernard) while also smash-cutting between Caleb’s reality in a cold, white box and his core memories of his daughter, running with him through a field. Her importance has become the defining element of his character, his hook, much in the same way Maeve’s daughter resonated with her throughout a few job and programming changes and Hale’s dead child and ex-husband seem more like an afterthought. Granted, she does mention her loss—and it’s clever that screenwriters Jordan Goldberg and Alli Rock remembered that little detail—but that feels a little less important coming from her lips as it does for the flesh-and-blood father Caleb and Maeve; as Frankie said to Bernard, Charlotte’s love of her children is only part of her programming, it’s not a core memory like it is for Caleb and Maeve.

Seklir and company make wonderful use of the show’s conceits, particularly during the rescue sequence that shows young Frankie (Celeste Clark) learning at her mother’s side during some pretty intense on-the-job training. Whenever a whole group of people freeze in place, right down the the people pouring wine that spilled all over them and children slowly coming to a stop on a swing set (a shot that’s held for long enough that viewers can see the children are actually coming to a stop in mid-play), it gets me. It works especially well in “Fidelity” because Frankie and her friends attempt to fool the Host blanks sent to catch them by freezing in place themselves. That’s a very tense scene that rivals anything that Caleb gets up to, and that surpasses the latter scene in which Frankie has to fight off a Host posing as one of her resistance group members while hearing bits of her father’s very sweet message back to her.

It’s a clever set-up, and a good fight, hearkening back to Westworld‘s third season in which Hosts were taking over for humans on a regular basis. Further back, it brought up memories of The Thing, only without a flamethrower test to determine whether or not someone in a Host. Frankie only has to go on her own knowledge of the people around her, and Bernard’s helpful suspicion (and less helpful hints) to expose the Host in their midst, and she does so with a minimum of bloodshed either for herself or for her friends. All those years of pretending to be a mindless drone apparently paid off, because she’s able to keep up the act until the last moment before dropping the hammer on the electronic dangers she’s put good people at risk over.

It’s a very tense scene before it erupts into violence, and most of “Fidelity” is crafted for tension that pays off in a couple of good moments. Aaron Paul does wonderful physical work as the various Calebs in differing stages of decay, and his final radio address to his daughter is a beautiful bit of business delivered very well by the actor. Ditto Aurora Perrineau’s MacReady impression while walking around the creepy remains of Delos’s long-abandoned Golden Age park. The tease between the two potential replacements is very well done, with Frankie’s nonviolent handling of that situation done very well once she realizes just who the Host replacement isn’t.