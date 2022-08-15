Westworld Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happens to Dolores?

Upon returning from The Sublime at the end of season 3, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) has been convinced that the end of all sentient life on Earth is imminent. He repeats this fact to just about anyone who will listen. In fact, Bernard knows he can only mitigate the end, not prevent it.

Well, wouldn’t you know it but Bernard was right this whole time! The ending of Westworld season 4 sees the destruction of the human race (save for some stragglers who will die off eventually) but hopefully only the beginning for humanity’s robotic offspring. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of Westworld season 4.

What Was William’s Final Game?

Westworld has made it clear that humanity was always going to destroy itself. While we don’t need many outside influences to be self-destructive, the end of the human race could use an inciting incident. That incident comes in the form of William’s (Ed Harris) final game.

To be clear: the original, flesh and blood William a.k.a. The Man in Black is dead. His robotic counterpart finally unambiguously killed him in last week’s episode. But the destructive spirit of The Man in Black continues on in the host designed to replace him. Said William host has often felt incomplete and adrift. It’s not until his final chat with the real William that he realizes his true purpose: to survive.

Above all else, William (both the real and host version) loves games…and the higher the stakes in those games, the better. Once content to “win” the “game” of Westworld by finding the center of the maze, William now wants to win the game of life. He hacks Hale’s tower to send all of humanity into a murderous frenzy. Then he heads out into the mayhem to prove himself the fittest of all the survivors. As he says so himself, sounding like a particularly deranged gamer, “I just cranked it to expert level. Survival of the fittest.”

That’s cool and all but William is definitively not part of the fittest. An upgraded Hale kills him and crushes his pearl in the palm of her robotic hand.