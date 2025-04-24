Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Brings Addams Family to the Fore

It’s another two-batch delivery from Netflix, which is straddling the season’s release over two consecutive months. The first set of episodes will arrive on the streamer on Wednesday August 6, followed by the rest on Wednesday September 3.

Pugsley’s debut at Nevermore won’t be a smooth one, according to creator Tim Burton, who says he feels for “Poor Pugsley” and describes him as “an outcast among outcasts.” Add to that the “rare new form of torture” that comes in the form of his and Wednesday’s parents’ presence at the school. Addams kids usually like torture, don’t they?

Not a great deal is yet known about Joanna Lumley’s new character Grandmama, aka Hester Frump, seen here looking just as glamorously tailored and put together as her daughter (in the long and varied history of the Addams family cartoons and TV series, Grandmama has variously been Gomez and Morticia’s blood relative, which seems fitting for this messed-up Gothic family). Described as “Wednesday’s closest ally”, she’ll likely be providing the third kind of heat in the Wednesday/Morticia mother-daughter relationship central to the series.

Even less is known about Steve Buscemi’s new school head, who was brought in to replace Gwendoline Christie’s sadly departed season one Principal Weems. Buscemi told Netflix “Barry Dort is a bit of a mysterious figure. Something about him is not right, but he loves the school and he has real outcast pride.”

There’s no sign as yet of Lady Gaga’s previously announced guest turn in the series, nor any indication as to which character she’ll be playing. A new teacher, or parent, or – as many fans are crossing their fingers and hoping for – another addition to the Addams family in the form of Morticia’s upbeat blonde sister Ophelia, perhaps?

Elsewhere, we see the returns of fan-favourite character Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) with a new ‘do and a creepy doll lookalike complete with human hair, plus love interest Tyler (Hunter Doohan), frenemy Bianca (Joy Sunday), plus of course, Thing (Victor Dorobantu) – the disembodied hand/BFF no girl should be without.