War of the Worlds Season 3 Ending: Black Holes, Catherine, Bill & the Alternate Timelines

Who Died and Who Survived?

Among the Season 3 dead list are: Adina (shot by Zoe), Hiram (killed by Adina), Richard and Juliet (died drifting out into space after the black hole dissipated), plus Catherine in the new timeline (life support switched off in a coma caused by crossing between realities) and Bill in the OG alien-attack timeline (shot by killer robo-dog). Bill is not necessarily dead in the new timeline. In that reality, we last saw him in his own crossing-between-realities coma in hospital as his son came to mend bridges. So there’s a chance that, having died in the OG timeline, he could still wake up in this one. But he’ll probably die because after all, this is War of the Worlds.

Still alive by the end of season three are: Martha and Tom, who are expecting a human-future human hybrid baby; Zoe, and Kariem, who got UK residency by helping to save the world and who’s going on a date with Zoe; Ash, who’s made up with his girlfriend Hayley; Catherine’s scientist/lover Johannes; Sam, the young man Catherine promised to come back for and did; Bill’s son Dan, and Catherine, Sophia, Nathan and Celine in the OG alien-attack timeline, which has now been fixed so baby Celine doesn’t have to live her entire life deprived of vitamin D but surrounded by installation art in the Hayward Gallery.

An interesting titbit: In the new reality, Johannes kissed Catherine on the lips after her life support was turned off, while in the OG reality, Catherine touched her mouth and appeared to feel his touch. Even after the black hole was closed, there’s perhaps still a lingering connection between the two realities.

What Caused the Black Hole(s)?

Bill. Or more specifically, Bill travelling back in time to a pre-invasion reality using an alien ship that works by creating black holes and using the energy from them to bend the fabric of space and time. When Bill travelled back in time in the season two finale, the black hole appeared in the sky in the the OG timeline and on the edge of Earth’s atmosphere in the new timeline.

Because the black hole was closer to Earth in the OG timeline, its brain-frying gravitational waves affected people more seriously. Nathan and co. could only afford to spend 45 minutes outside before they would fall into a coma, as Tom and Sam’s parents had. Over in the new timeline, the black hole didn’t fry people’s brains, but did give some of them visions of their experience of the alien invasion in the other reality.

What Was the Aliens’ Plan?

When Adina and her lackeys hitched a ride to the alternate reality with Bill Ward at the end of season two, they ended up stuck there without a way of getting back to their ships. Not only that, but they were still dying of organ failure caused by inherited genetic weaknesses and the virus Bill injected into their ancestor Emily in season two. So Adina, fuelled by her hatred of Bill Ward – whom she blamed for her people’s illness – decided not to go quietly but to take humanity down with them.