Uzumaki: Why Spirals Terrify Junji Ito

Attack of the Killer Spirals

In selecting the spiral shape as the story’s visualized curse, both the manga and anime use this premise to highlight how common the shape can be found in everyday life. As the story progresses, random spirals start appearing prominently in the background of a given scene, providing an omnipresent role that even the most casual audience would find impossible to ignore. This is used to terrifying effect as the horrific stakes come into play, with one character going as far as to cut off their finger and toe tips when they notice a spiral pattern in the prints.

When Uzumaki takes a turn towards overt cosmic horror, the spiral imagery similarly plays a central role in upping the terror, from sinister cloud patterns taking on the shape to spiral-shaped singularities appearing to gruesomely consume those near its maw. The series premiere of Uzumaki also alludes directly to a recurring trope in Ito’s work, which is malevolence within female characters’ hair, in this case, hair tied up into a spiral shape. With its spiral premise, Uzumaki is playing on terror derived from a naturally and widely occurring geometric pattern where danger could spring from anywhere.

Junji Ito and the Spiral Imagery

As one might imagine, there are a multitude of inspirations and themes behind Ito’s usage of spirals in Uzumaki. The inciting image for Ito in developing the story was the idea of people living in long, spiral-shaped buildings in a strange town. Ito also wanted to bring a subversive edge of manga and anime tropes prevalent at the time, with gag manga employing spiral shapes on its characters’ rosy cheeks to denote a bright cheerfulness. With this in mind, Ito wanted to take the familiar pattern and thematically invert it into something frightening and disturbing on a visceral level, as is his usual style.

Ito is also a huge fan of noted American horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the spiral imagery symbolizes both a descent into madness that is a thematic cornerstone of Lovecraft’s work. Lovecraft also pioneered the literary concept of cosmic horror and its degrading effect on the human psyche throughout his stories and Uzumaki certainly features this theme prominently. In an afterword to the 2001 English-language translation of the series published in North America by Viz Media, Ito recalls being fascinated by spirals on snails and draining water, while musing that the pattern itself serves a visualization of infinity, with repeating cycles playing a major theme in the story.

Not for the faint of heart, Uzumaki captures much of what Junji Ito does so well in imbuing his stories with an escalating dread and gruesome body horror. The anime adaptation not only recreates the story beats but is able to replicate that uneasiness and mounting tension. And while spirals may initially seem like an odd choice to build an entire scary story around, in the hands of a horror virtuoso like Ito, this makes Uzumaki one of the most uniquely terrifying horror stories to come out of Japan in any medium.

