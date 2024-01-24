Attack on Titan is The Best Anime Dub of All Time

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan has connected with audiences in unprecedented ways. This bleak action and drama series is set in a world where humanity tirelessly fights against giant man-eating monsters – Titans – only for this story to effortlessly evolve and become a more nuanced examination of war, fascism, and humanity’s follies and necessity to vilify. Attack on Titan has made an enormous impression not only in the anime industry, but with television as a whole.

In 2021, Attack on Titan was the most viewed television program in the United States before it was eventually dethroned by Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The same season was awarded the “most in-demand TV series in the world at 2022’s Global TV Demand Awards. It’s the first non-English language series to ever earn this title, which has previously only been held by The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones. Attack on Titan also currently holds the Guinness World Record for “Most In-Demand Anime TV Show.” All of this puts greater pressure on its English dub to rise to the occasion and do the original justice. Attack on Titan accomplishes this lofty goal with a dub that accentuates and builds upon everything that makes the series so special. Every element, whether it’s the voice acting, ADR direction, and script adaptation, go above and beyond. The entire production dedicates its heart to success.

THEY COOKED HERE pic.twitter.com/s2Q0gCV77U — EL PSY CONGROO | NOV 4TH (@Nate_____01) January 7, 2024

An anime dub can be dead on arrival if it lacks the right casting and its new voices fail to fit the characters. This may seem obvious, but it’s something that doesn’t always happen and there are plenty of series with rushed casting who take time to find their footing in their respective roles. Titan assembles the perfect cast, some of whom even sound more natural and like an improvement to the original. Mike McFarland, Attack on Titan’s ADR director as well as the voice of Jean Kirstein, strayed outside of Funimation’s (now Crunchyroll) local pool of Texas talent to make sure that the right cast was found.

Bryce Papenbrook, the English voice actor for Titan’s protagonist, Eren Jaeger, is a Los Angeles native and Eren was his first audition for Funimation. McFarland’s ability to cast fresher talent and even first-timers in some instances allow the voice actors to tap into the right mindset that’s otherwise impossible for those who have repeatedly played these types of characters. There’s a four-year time-skip between Attack on Titan’s third and fourth seasons, which Papenbrook takes advantage of and demonstrates how much he’s matured in the role, just like Eren himself. This is something that’s so hard to simulate with a more seasoned performer.

Not my favorite but I will die on the hill that Bryce Papenbrook is one of the best parts of Attack on Titan’s English dub https://t.co/myNdUbkAxl pic.twitter.com/s7Qj6VLgFM — Duplighost (@Duplighost_) February 1, 2023

“The change to the character, as an actor, has been extremely interesting to do,” Papenbrook told Den of Geek in 2022. “We had no idea that was coming and Eren is so drastically different to where he was in the show’s first three seasons. Recreating that character after living with him for so long was so fun, interesting, and I love playing this new version of Eren. It’s just so dark and terrifying.”

Jessie James Grelle and Trina Nishimura, Armin and Mikasa’s English voice actors, bring a similar gravitas to their post-time-skip performances where they now sound like adults rather than children. It’s night and day. Attack on Titan actually benefits from the lengthy breaks between its seasons, which can sometimes be detrimental to anime dubs that operate in a tighter time-frame. Characters even get recast because voice actors’ voices drop too much. Titan’s structure and release schedule allow the performers to further age into roles and better embody their characters.