TV Moments You Thought You Dreamt

A couple of days later, a defiant Daniels wrote a letter to The Times revealing he was very much alive, and he was rather miffed to have been criticized for the stunt, calling it “black theater” in the style of Orson Welles, and saying that it would have been “a lot worse” if he’d been allowed to execute his original vision. But since I was eight, and therefore didn’t read The Times, it was quite a while before I realized Daniels hadn’t actually died. Worse still, no one else I knew had watched the show, and other kids accused me of “making stuff up for attention” which, to be fair, was one of my favorite hobbies at the time. – Kirsten Howard

Murun Buchstansangur

Murun Buchstansangur. Murunbuch Stansangur. What is a Murun Buchstansangur? I do not know. But I know something with that name existed. Here’s what I recall. It was an animation about a sort of odd grey-brown blob – not human, not any specifically discernible animal. He was sad and possibly a bit anxious and the show was incredibly downbeat. And I think he was naked and you could see his butt.

There were a few animations around in the ‘90s that had this melancholy vibe – Agrippina and Stressed Eric were two others I seemed to remember being of this ilk. A quick search tells me that Murun was a creature who lived in a crack under a kitchen cabinet. He featured in 52 shorts commissioned for Channel 4 which were shown to fill scheduling gaps.

You don’t sit down to watch Murun. Murun just appears when you least expect him. Rather than fun japes, Murun had dilemmas – in episode one he is invited to a play and also a party neither of which he wants to attend. He spends the episode trying to decide which to skip and who to let down. Ultimately he goes to neither. Yep, a cartoon about a blob who doesn’t go to a party. What a story! – Rosie Fletcher

A Truly Bonkers Animated Anti-Smoking PSA

I loved the animation in a short anti-smoking ad which used to run early in the mornings in the New York metro area when I was a kid. The commercial was just a bunch of rhyming actions, each with their own character doing the action. “Swing” might show a kid on a swing, and then it would change into “Sing,” and show a woman performing opera. It ended on an animation of someone coughing, accompanied by the word “choke,” followed by a curt “but don’t smoke,” and I believe it showed a gravesite.

The animation was very close to several Canadian PSAs which ran in our area in the early 1970s. The voice was serious, grim with gravitas, and my mind remembers it sounding very much like the voice in another commercial made by the American Heart Association. It started as a longer ad, and was cut, like most are, as the season went along, running prior to morning cartoons. It exists, I didn’t dream it. I would just like to see it again. I’ve searched internet archives, and obviously YouTube.