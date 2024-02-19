True Detective Season 4 Ending Explained: How Does Night Country End?

Where Has Raymond Clark Been Hiding?

Episode 6 doesn’t take too long to find Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell). As Otis Heiss (Klaus Tange) claimed, the missing paleo microbiologist has been hiding in the ice caverns under Ennis. It turns out that that the ice caverns are a pretty comfortable hiding spot since there’s a secondary laboratory within them that the Tsalal team used when searching for ancient bio-organisms within the permafrost. Within that lab is also a ladder that leads to a hatch underneath the floor of the Tsalal Research Station itself. That’s why a witness thought he saw Raymond Clark in the station even after all the scientists went missing. Because he probably did.

It’s a good thing that Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) find Clark early on because he has a lot of explaining to do. In fact, the next two sections of this article are sourced almost exclusively from Clark’s lengthy interrogation at the hands of the investigative pair.

What Was Going on Between Tsalal and Silver Sky Mining?

For a small town in the middle of nowhere, Ennis just happens to be home to two enormous institutions: Tsalal Arctic Research Center (funded in part by Tuttle United) and Silver Sky Mining. Danvers and Navarro were confident that there was some connection between the two and Clark (after a bit of torture) is kind enough to confirm that suspicion.

As Clark explains it, Tsalal’s mission to find a microorganism that could stop cellular decay was actually a successful one. This is a huge deal as it means they basically found the cure for death nestled safely underneath Alaska’s soil. The scientists quickly realized, however, that the only reason they could crack through the permafrost without destroying the cells within was because Silver Sky Mining’s pollution had softened the earth. More toxic waste in water meant more waste in the ground which meant a softer permafrost for extraction.

Tsalal pushed Silver Sky to produce more pollutants, reasoning that poisoning an entire town (consisting of mostly indigenous Alaskans) was a solid trade off for this scientific breakthrough.

Who Killed Annie K?

The scientists of Tsalal Arctic Research Station killed Annie Kowtok a.k.a. Annie K. Some were more responsible than others (Anders Lund in particular) but they all contributed to her death. And that’s because Annie discovered Tsala’s dirty little agreement with Silver Sky as someone was bound to do.